New ‘Star Trek’ Series Will Take Fans Back to School

Paramount has found much success lately in their streaming platform by expanding the Star Trek universe. With a variety of series, including Picard, Discovery, and Lower Decks, Paramount is certainly boldly going with its beloved franchise.

Although Chris Pine has expressed his interest in returning for a fourth Star Trek film and revisiting his role as Captain James Kirk, the film has seen a troubled history and seems unlikely to make it into space. However, Star Trek is doing well with its series, each one exploring a different point in time, different storylines, and featuring different characters. The latest series just announced to be coming from the studio is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The show is set to follow a group of Starfleet cadets as they make their way through the academy and enter the ranks of Starfleet. This will focus on an entirely new generation of officers and characters and will be a sort of coming-of-age story. Production is scheduled to start in 2024, and will follow a group of students navigating “blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.” It seems as though the series may be set in the same timeline as Discovery, with hints from the show as well as the press release seemingly confirming the information. Further details have not been released at this time.

While unfortunate that the reboot movies seem to have met an end, Star Trek is still alive and well for thousands of fans around the world. The new show aims to spread a message of “a common dream of hope and optimism,” which aligns with the franchise’s overall theme throughout the years. With an animated series that released on Nickelodeon in 2021, over 50 years after its debut, Star Trek is still connecting with fans new and old.

What do you think about the new show? Share your opinions in the comments below!