Rockstar Wants To Get Kids Into Disney World For Free

In a surprising revelation, one charitable rockstar wants to make Disney World free for children of all ages, not just two and below.

There’s nothing like a family trip to a Disney theme park. It’s always a joy to see your family smile while taking in entertaining shows, delicious food, and rides like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, or Splash Mountain if you happen to be at Tokyo Disneyland.

That being said, making a trip to any Disney park is horrendously expensive, especially if you travel to Walt Disney World Resort. Are you just going to visit Magic Kingdom? Or do you also want to visit EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom? Fortunately, one rock guitarist thinks he can help Disney find a solution.

‘Creed’ Rockstar Wants To Give Children Free Admission to Disney World

In an interview with Louder Sound, guitarist and vocalist Mark Tremonti, most well-known for his work with Creed alongside Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips, and Scott Stapp, revealed that along with his charity work and his focus on his family, he wanted to make attending Disney World easier for people around the world.

“We’re going to do a big benefit show in December, to fund the hospital program, and it’s going to be in Orlando,” said Tremonti. “We’re hopefully doing a show at the Walt Disney Theater [in Florida], and my goal is to partner with Disney to get kids free admission to [Disneyland Orlando].”

Tremonti continued. “If Disney gives free passes and housing for kids to come in, it would just be the best situation in the world. When I’m a little old man on my deathbed looking back at my life, that’ll be my most proud moment for sure.”

It would certainly be fantastic if Disney did offer this kind of deal. Currently, children under three years old are considered “Guest of Mickey” and do receive free admission. However, most Disney fans would recommend not taking a child that young since they won’t remember the experience.

