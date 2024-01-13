Emergency Forces Disney World Guests to Shelter in Theme Parks

Disney Cast Members work hard to maintain guest safety in all circumstances, especially when an incident occurs inside the theme parks.

Earlier this week, Inside the Magic spoke with Elizabeth Foster, @dizneywitlizzy on TikTok, who was among the guests enjoying Disney’s Hollywood Studios when an emergency became apparent, and she shared her remarkable experience with Inside the Magic.

“We knew it was about to rain in the parks, but we weren’t scared to get wet,” she said, “but we had no idea how bad the weather had gotten after we got in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.”

With just a 30-minute wait, Foster and her friends eagerly progressed through all the attraction’s pre-shows, with only one left before they could board the ride vehicles. It was all going according to plan. During the final interrogation-style pre-show, one of her friends, who happened to be a realtor, couldn’t resist taking an important work call.

“She’s a realtor, so work never stops,” Foster explained. The cast member overseeing the pre-show playfully joined in, pretending to converse on a wall phone, eliciting laughter from the group. However, their amusement was short-lived when the cast member suddenly shifted from humor to concern.

Disney announced that the ride was temporarily closed due to technical difficulties, Foster said. Following this announcement, another message came over the intercom: “Please remain in a sheltered area due to tornadoes detected in the area.”

Foster mentioned that the group had been entirely unaware of the deteriorating weather conditions outside while they were in the queue, causing initial shock and panic among the guests. Nevertheless, the cast members, who had maintained their stern personas, finally broke character to offer comfort and assistance, even escorting people to the bathroom, which was a fun way to see the attraction “behind the scenes.”

Foster shared a video of the sheltering on TikTok, as well, where you can see what it was like as Disney World guests sat in the attraction awaiting the “all-clear” to head back outside.

During their time in the sheltered area, Foster struck up a conversation with one of the cast members, who revealed an intriguing detail about the attraction’s storytelling.

“There are ‘good’ First Order members and ‘bad’ ones,” the cast member shared with her.

As they waited for approximately an hour, Foster and her group experienced a range of emotions, from excitement to fear. Of course, the guests were safe inside the fortified attraction building, and while Foster and her friends’ visit to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may not have gone according to plan, it had become an unforgettable Disney story, filled with unexpected twists and the professionalism of the cast members who transformed a stormy day into a memorable adventure.

Disney Cast Members have been expertly trained to handle situations like this as they arise. When a weather emergency like this unfolds, it’s important to listen to the directions of cast members.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is an immersive and groundbreaking attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort. This thrilling experience places guests in the heart of the epic Star Wars universe, where they become recruits of the Resistance on a mission to thwart the First Order’s plans. The attraction seamlessly combines advanced ride technology with intricate storytelling, featuring lifelike animatronics, stunning visual effects, and a multi-dimensional experience that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. From the moment guests step into the queue, they are transported to a galaxy far, far away, making Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance a must-visit for fans of the iconic franchise and a testament to Disney’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of theme park entertainment.

What Disney World attraction would you most like to be stuck in? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!