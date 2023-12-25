Disney’s Magic Kingdom Closing Multiple Hours Early Next Month

Disney’s Magic Kingdom is shutting down significantly early next year.

Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is the most visited theme park destination on Earth, attracting millions of guests each and every year. There’s a reason they call Disney World “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and Magic Kingdom plays a big part in this title, offering the widest arrangement of attractions of nearly any theme park in the country, let alone the state of Florida.

Unfortunately, Magic Kingdom will be closing significantly early in January. According to the official Walt Disney World calendar, Magic Kingdom is set to close at 4:30 p.m. on January 29, 2024. This closure reflects a special day honoring cast members working at the resort, with the park being exclusively open to employees. Among the festivities will be milestone celebrations honoring select cast members of the resort. Magic Kingdom typically closes around 9 p.m., meaning the park will be closing in January approximately four and a half hours early.

Magic Kingdom is where guests will find all of the most legendary and iconic Disney park experiences, like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain. As a result of this closure, the other three theme parks will most likely be a lot more crowded, so keep that in mind if you’re currently planning your trip to Walt Disney World.

Magic Kingdom is one of four theme parks located in the Walt Disney World Resort, with the other three being Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and, of course, EPCOT. Each one of these expansive theme parks offers guests some truly remarkable experiences, ranging from magical rides, thrilling attractions, delicious treats, and stunning entertainment. Walt Disney World is also home to Disney Springs, a massive shopping, dining, and entertainment district.

Magic Kingdom just wrapped up its annual holiday party called Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This festive event ran from November through late December, offering guests the chance to experience the magic of the holidays while inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

The newest addition to the Magic Kingdom is TRON Lightcycle / Run. This incredible roller coaster opened earlier this year and has proven to be one of the hottest attractions at the park. The new ride can be found in Tomorrowland right next to Space Mountain and offers guests a chance to step into “the grid.” The ride itself is based on Disney’s TRON franchise, which consists of two films, with one more currently in production. Of course, no discussion about Disney’s Magic Kingdom would be complete without mentioning the jaw-dropping Cinderella Castle. This incredible structure towers above the rest of the park, greeting guests as they approach the center of Main Street, U.S.A.

