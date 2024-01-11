Major Refurbs Underway for Original Disney World Attractions

Disney has promised several new additions and updates coming to the Walt Disney World Resort this year, but how many of those are at the expense of other classic attractions?

News of the impending closures of Disney park standards like The Country Bear Jamboree, Splash Mountain, and more shook social media, and now the Imagineers are reshaping and refurbishing some of our favorite attractions. As the saying goes, progress always involves risk.

While some of these shutdowns are for newer re-imaginings, many are a necessary evil to keep our beloved rides and attractions up and running for the foreseeable future. That said, those planning for a trip to Walt Disney World this year should keep in mind that not all of their favorite features might be available when they arrive.

Disney World Rides and Attractions Undergoing Updates and Refurbs

WDW Magazine is a great source for all information related to Walt Disney World in Orlando, especially when it comes to closures and grand openings. While it’s no secret that many of the parks’ rides and attractions are scheduled for regular maintenance, many big names are going to be unavailable to fans for a period of time.

The Magic Kingdom

The two biggest names on the list are Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, but it was recently announced that the Country Bear Jamboree would also be joining the list of Magic Kingdom closures towards the end of January. While BTM is on a regular scheduled maintenance for January 16 to January 20, 2024, the other two are set for massive makeovers.

Splash Mountain turning into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is no secret, but the news has been swimming in controversy since day one. Additionally, The Country Bear Jamboree is set to give its final performance on January 26, 2024.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom park hasn’t been hit too hard by the overhauls, but guests can expect scheduled maintenance for Kali River Rapids that began this week on January 8, 2024. However, fans will be saying goodbye to It’s Tough to Be a Bug very soon.

The divisive (and often scary) view into the insect world with Pixar’s cast of creepy crawly characters is due to be replaced by Nick, Judy, and the rest of the zoo crew from Disney’s Zootopia (2016) per the recent D23 expo. At the time of writing, no further information is available regarding the attraction.

EPCOT

At the time of writing, the main attractions pending opening at EPCOT are CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, both of which have been under construction for some time. The two fixtures are still scheduled to open this year.

Disney’s Skyliner

While not an attraction in the traditional sense, the Skyliner is still a prominent form of transportation for many Disney guests. Although an official date has not been announced at this time, planDisney has issued a statement that it will likely be closed for scheduled maintenance during the final week of January.

It should be noted that while not all of these announcements permanently alter the attractions mentioned, most of them are quality-of-life improvements needed to keep many of these features functioning for years of other guests to enjoy.

Were you surprised by any on this list? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!