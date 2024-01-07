Magic Kingdom Attraction Reopens After Almost a Decade

Walt Disney World Resort is fixing some of its mistakes years after fans lost hope. Weeks after Walt Disney Imagineers repaired a long-broken lighting fixture in The Seas at EPCOT, they reinstalled a special effect in the Magic Kingdom hub that’s been missing for over a decade.

The Magic Kingdom hub is the center of the first Central Florida Disney park, centered around the Partners Statue featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. It’s one of the most popular parade and fireworks viewing areas and home to calm, grassy hideaways where guests can rest their legs and enjoy the magic. Surrounding the hub is the Cinderella Castle moat, where Disney ducks roam the shore alongside larger-than-life topiaries and flower gardens.

One of these topiaries depicts a giant sea dragon, which once had glowing eyes and breathed smoke. But the dragon’s special effects haven’t operated since at least 2014, according to the recollection of the Inside the Magic team members.

Though most guests would never notice broken topiary effects, Walt Disney Imagineers pay attention to the little details that complete The Most Magical Place on Earth. On Thursday, Reddit user u/Ekecede shared these photos of the sea dragon refurbished to its original state:

Since when does the Dragon Topiary have Eyes and Breaths Smoke?

“From what I understand it’s been broken for awhile and only recently been working again,” u/WeToLo42 confirmed.

After almost a decade or more, the sea dragon topiary is back in action!

