Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

All Guests Will Be Asked To Leave Magic Kingdom Early Next Week

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Entrance sign of Magic Kingdom

Credit: Theme Park Tourist, Flickr

Next week, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort will close almost five hours early, meaning all regular guests will have to exit, and no Happily Ever After fireworks will be performed.

Magic Kingdom entrance at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Paul Beattie, Flickr

As confirmed at the end of last year, Magic Kingdom will be closing the gates at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024. The closure is in effect for one day only, with the Disney park being utilized for a cast member celebration. The House of Mouse will sometimes close their most popular theme park in order to celebrate those that bring the magic to the millions of guests that visit year after year. The celebration will also include awards handed out to various individuals who work at the resort.

Crowds on Main Street U.S.A. at Disney World with Cinderella Castle in the background
Credit: Forsaken Fotos, Flickr

Related: VIDEO: Lion Roars Next to Guests, Warns Approaching Rhinos at Disney World’s Safari

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, Magic Kingdom’s operation hours for January 29 are 7:30 a.m. through 8 a.m. for early entry and 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. for regular park hours. As with the various seasonal events throughout the year, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, it can be expected that signage will be present at the parks on this day, reminding guests of the early closure.

As a result of Magic Kingdom closing four-and-a-half hours early, the Cinderella Castle show, Happily Ever After, will not be performed for regular guests, and neither will Disney Enchantment, which has returned for the Disney After Hours event at the park.

Happily Ever After fireworks and Castle projection display
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Quietly Reveals the Future Wave of Theme Park Attractions, Will Likely Divide Fans

Guests visiting the Disney World resort this coming week will have to factor this early closing time into their schedule. Of course, Disney World is more than just Magic Kingdom. On January 29, EPCOT is open until 9 p.m., with Disney’s Animal Kingdom open until 6 p.m. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open until 9 p.m. Guests will be able to catch the all-new Luminous The Symphony of Us around EPCOT’s World Showcase at 9 p.m.

Will the cast member celebration change your Disney World vacation plans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney ParksWalt Disney World Resort

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!