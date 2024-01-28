All Guests Will Be Asked To Leave Magic Kingdom Early Next Week

Next week, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort will close almost five hours early, meaning all regular guests will have to exit, and no Happily Ever After fireworks will be performed.

As confirmed at the end of last year, Magic Kingdom will be closing the gates at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024. The closure is in effect for one day only, with the Disney park being utilized for a cast member celebration. The House of Mouse will sometimes close their most popular theme park in order to celebrate those that bring the magic to the millions of guests that visit year after year. The celebration will also include awards handed out to various individuals who work at the resort.

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, Magic Kingdom’s operation hours for January 29 are 7:30 a.m. through 8 a.m. for early entry and 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. for regular park hours. As with the various seasonal events throughout the year, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, it can be expected that signage will be present at the parks on this day, reminding guests of the early closure.

As a result of Magic Kingdom closing four-and-a-half hours early, the Cinderella Castle show, Happily Ever After, will not be performed for regular guests, and neither will Disney Enchantment, which has returned for the Disney After Hours event at the park.

Guests visiting the Disney World resort this coming week will have to factor this early closing time into their schedule. Of course, Disney World is more than just Magic Kingdom. On January 29, EPCOT is open until 9 p.m., with Disney’s Animal Kingdom open until 6 p.m. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open until 9 p.m. Guests will be able to catch the all-new Luminous The Symphony of Us around EPCOT’s World Showcase at 9 p.m.

