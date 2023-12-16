Disney Guest Speaks Out After Firework “Fell on Her Head”

A Walt Disney World Resort guest spoke out on social media this week after getting hit with smoking debris during the Luminous The Symphony of Us fireworks.

Reddit user u/B2utyyo shared these photos of a dirty fireworks casing that she claimed hit her directly in the head. “If you ever wondered what a Disney firework casing looks like,” she quipped.

“This literally fell on my head tonight while watching Luminous in France thanks to how insanely windy it was,” the guest wrote. “I’m fine but I definitely found ash in my hair.”

This isn’t the first incident during a fireworks show at Walt Disney World Resort. In November, Inside the Magic shared this video of a woman struck by a smoking casing while riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad during Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park.

More on the Luminous The Symphony of Us Fireworks

Luminous The Symphony of Us premiered at EPCOT on December 5 alongside the World Celebration Gardens. Line up anywhere along the World Showcase Lagoon for a perfect view of this fireworks display, which fills the sky over Spaceship Earth with light at 9:30 p.m. most nights. (Check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date showtimes.)

“Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music and lights set to an original composition. New music, along with evocative selections from the Disney songbook, come together to remind us that we are more alike than we are different.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.