The TikTok from @teachingwitmscasco shared footage of guests waiting at a halted Disney World Monorail, supposedly after a visitor punched a cast member. While there is no sight of either involved party, this is just another case of dangerous and unruly behavior from crowds at a Disney park.

After a long day at Disney World, all most guests want to do is get on the monorail, bus, or skyliner to their resort and go to bed. That’s pretty hard to do when someone punches a cast member trying to get them back safely.

The holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort was absolutely packed this year. From Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Christmas and New Year’s undeniably drew a massive crowd, and (as expected) dangerous things can happen when so many people are crammed together.

Danger at the Disney World Monorail

Few seem to realize just how big of a deal this was, and one Disney cast member shared the consequences of this guest’s actions. @thedapperdanielle (seen above) goes into full detail on the safety hazards and legal ramifications of what went down.

Not only could the guest and cast member involved have been incredibly injured by electrocution, but even so much as shoving one of Disney’s staff could result in a criminal charge to accompany that electric one. Of course, there’s also more to the story.

A user claiming to be connected to the cast member in question, identified as @oddly_criptid in the comments, shared a little bit of the aftermath of the incident.

The user explains,

“This was my friend who got shoved! It was a crazy story to hear in the break room. The cast member was okay. They said unfortunately it’s not the first time they had been shoved. The cast member also decided to not press charges.” Related: Changes Reportedly Made To Moldy EPCOT Building

As gracious as it was for them not to press charges, many would agree that such dangerous activity demands further legal action. This isn’t the first time guests have engaged in risky behavior on Disney property, and it won’t be the last unless something is done.

Do you think the cast member should have pressed charges? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!