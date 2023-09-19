New ‘Monorail’ System Announced for Disney World, Select Guests to Save ‘Hundreds’ of Dollars

This weekend, a new “monorail” system is coming for select Disney World guests. Here’s the scoop.

The Current Disney World Monorail System

The Disney World Monorail System, also known simply as the “Monorail,” is an iconic and integral part of Walt Disney World Resort’s transportation network in Orlando, Florida. The system, which began operating in 1971, serves as a convenient mode of transportation for guests visiting the resort, primarily connecting the Magic Kingdom theme park with select resorts and transportation centers.

The monorail consists of three lines: the Resort Monorail, the Express Monorail, and the EPCOT Monorail. Each line has its unique route and serves specific areas of the resort.

There have been reports of the monorail system getting a much-needed update, with refurbishments pouring in phases as of the past few months. But overall, the monorail system only gets guests to and from the parks and not outside other destinations.

Very soon, as in just a few days, a new “monorail” system will soon be available to Disney World guests.

Brightline is Coming Soon to Orlando International Airport for WDW Guests

Announced just days ago, Brightline is gearing up for the arrival of a new, family-friendly rail system that will open on September 22 inside Orlando International Airport.

The new “monorail” system will transport guests between Orlando and South Florida, including places like Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) Florida residents will no longer have to drive hours to and from their hometown. They will instead be able to board this new monorail system and head to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and only drive 20 minutes or less to get to Disney World.

This would save valuable time and effort from WDW guests looking to get to the parks faster than driving from one of the cities mentioned above. The new rail system will be state-of-the-art and offer guests wanting to visit Disney, Universal, or any other theme park a much cheaper option than driving hours and hours to the theme parks.

