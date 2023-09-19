New ‘Monorail’ System Announced for Disney World, Select Guests to Save ‘Hundreds’ of Dollars

This weekend, a new “monorail” system is coming for select Disney World guests. Here’s the scoop.
Related: Disney Files Lawsuit Against Theme Park for Tarnishing Its “Family-Friendly” Image
The Current Disney World Monorail System
The Disney World Monorail System, also known simply as the “Monorail,” is an iconic and integral part of Walt Disney World Resort’s transportation network in Orlando, Florida. The system, which began operating in 1971, serves as a convenient mode of transportation for guests visiting the resort, primarily connecting the Magic Kingdom theme park with select resorts and transportation centers.
The monorail consists of three lines: the Resort Monorail, the Express Monorail, and the EPCOT Monorail. Each line has its unique route and serves specific areas of the resort.
There have been reports of the monorail system getting a much-needed update, with refurbishments pouring in phases as of the past few months. But overall, the monorail system only gets guests to and from the parks and not outside other destinations.
Very soon, as in just a few days, a new “monorail” system will soon be available to Disney World guests.
Related: Disney Admits to Crumbling Guest Experience, Announces $60 Billion Expansions to Parks and Cruise Line
Brightline is Coming Soon to Orlando International Airport for WDW Guests
Announced just days ago, Brightline is gearing up for the arrival of a new, family-friendly rail system that will open on September 22 inside Orlando International Airport.
The new “monorail” system will transport guests between Orlando and South Florida, including places like Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.
Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) Florida residents will no longer have to drive hours to and from their hometown. They will instead be able to board this new monorail system and head to the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and only drive 20 minutes or less to get to Disney World.
This would save valuable time and effort from WDW guests looking to get to the parks faster than driving from one of the cities mentioned above. The new rail system will be state-of-the-art and offer guests wanting to visit Disney, Universal, or any other theme park a much cheaper option than driving hours and hours to the theme parks.
Related: Multiple Critical Situations on Disney Cruise Ship Leads To Immediate Docking
Visitors can seamlessly travel from South Florida to Orlando during autumn, where many seasonal events await. These include the spine-tingling Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, the enchanting MMickey’sNot-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World, and the eerie Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando. It’s the perfect time to experience these world-renowned attractions’ magic, thrills, and chills.
Culinary enthusiasts have a wealth of delectable experiences to savor in Orlando. The EPCOT International Wine & Food Festival offers a delightful journey of flavors, while SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival satisfies beer lovers’ palates. For those seeking haute cuisine, Orlando boasts an array of Michelin-starred restaurants. Knife & Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando promises an exquisite dining experience.
In the Audubon Garden District, Kadence offers a remarkable Omakase adventure, and Bacán inside the stunning Lake Nona Wave Hotel serves up contemporary Central and South American cuisine. These culinary destinations ensure that Orlando is a haven for food lovers seeking exceptional gastronomic delights.
Per the official Brightline website, here is some pricing information:
For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ will automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and an array of food and beverages available for purchase.
Guests can visit the official Brightline website for more details on this new offering.
What are your thoughts on this Disney World Brightline offer for guests looking to travel from South Florida to Orlando?