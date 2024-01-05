Fans Furious After Disgraced ‘Star Wars’ Actress Is Once Again Linked to the Series

Controversial actress Gina Carano has been announced as one of the Star Wars actors appearing at MEGACON Orlando – and fans aren’t happy.

MEGACON Orlando is set to take place in Florida next month and will welcome a wealth of talent from the Star Wars franchise, including Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3P0), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

However, some fans aren’t pleased that Carano – who portrayed Carasynthia “Cara” Dune in seven episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+ – will be joining this line-up considering her controversial past in the fandom.

Back in 2020, Carano first clashed with Star Wars fans after adding “beep/bop/boop” to her Twitter profile, seemingly mocking the inclusion of preferred pronouns. After Carano was accused of transphobia, she later apologized and claimed her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal had helped her understand why preferred pronouns are important.

That same year, Carano also mocked the use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that the 2020 presidential election was plagued by voter fraud, which was a sentiment heavily pushed by Donald Trump in the wake of his loss to President Joe Biden.

Carano later stirred up more controversy in 2021 when she claimed that “hating someone for their political views” was akin to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. This proved to be the tipping point for her Star Wars career as Lucasfilm subsequently cut ties with the actress. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the studio said in a public statement shared by NPR. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Nearly three years later, Carano and Cara Dune have essentially been scrubbed from the Star Wars universe. The actress has also engaged in public disagreements with the studio, sharing a rant against its president Kathleen Kennedy in October. With all that in mind, it was a shock when Carano was added to the MEGACON line-up – especially under the Star Wars banner.

“Ew who in their right mind said yes to this?” one fan wrote on X. “Literally one of the worst people out there.”

Another wrote: “Gina Carano is a white supremacist are you f**king fr ???”

There was also a long line of fans who found her addition laughable due to the fact that Carano has allegedly blocked such a large number of Star Wars fans – not to mention members of the transgender community – on X in the past.

However, there was also a small number of fans who were pleased by the news of Carano joining the MEGACON line-up and shared the hashtag #WeLoveGinaCarano in support of the actress.

When asked about the controversy over Carano’s attendance, a representative for MEGACON told Inside the Magic: “Every year, the show connects fans with their favorite celebrities. It has always been a space where all fans can find programming that fits their specific interests, and interact with characters from their favorite TV shows, movies and games.”

Do you think Gina Carano should attend MEGACON under the Star Wars banner?