Hayden Christensen “Giddy” About Making Another ‘Star Wars’ Return

Hayden Christensen has opened up about how it felt to make another return as Anakin Skywalker.

Fresh off his 2022 stint alongside Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen made his second on-screen cameo as Anakin earlier this year in Disney+’s Ahsoka.

His return was a (relative) surprise to fans, as was the fact that audiences got to see Anakin both in the World Between Worlds — where he encountered an adult Ahsoka Tano portrayed by Rosario Dawson — and in a flashback to The Clone Wars, where he’s joined by Ariana Greenblatt as the teenage version of his former Padawan.

Rewind 10 years and it’s tough to imagine Christensen making one Star Wars return, never mind two. Christensen recently opened up on Entertainment Weekly’s Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch about how he felt returning to a galaxy far, far away (and if it’s anything to go by, he’s more than down to do it for a third time).

“Any opportunity to get to do more with this character is thoroughly exciting for me,” Christensen said. “To get to work with Dave Filoni and follow his lead was just a real privilege.”

Following Christensen’s time as Anakin in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the actor was replaced by Matt Lanter for the animated series The Clone Wars. Christensen revealed that he tried to take Lanter’s portrayal of the character on board for scenes set during this period. However, he also noted how his past portrayal of Anakin – the headstrong young man seduced by darkness to save his wife Padmé (Natalie Portman) in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith – informed his performance today.

“It was an interesting exercise in my craft,” he explained. “I wasn’t wanting to do an impersonation of the work that I had done before, but I wanted to approach it from the same place. Of course, I’m a little older now, and so you have a different take on things, but my approach was very much the same and I loved what they presented in The Clone Wars, so I was excited to get to bring that to live action.”

While Christensen didn’t directly comment on the possibility of another return, he does seem extremely open to stepping back into the role whenever the opportunity presents itself.

It’s tough to imagine what project that would be in. For now, the only confirmed upcoming Star Wars projects are the Jedi movie featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the next season of The Mandalorian, which will theoretically lead to Dave Filoni’s equivalent of Avengers: Endgame (2019) — a film combining characters from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

At the same time, there’s plenty of scope for an Anakin return in future projects. From a Darth Vader appearance in a possible second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi to a potential Force Ghost cameo (as was previously planned for The Force Awakens), the opportunities are endless — if Christensen chooses to take them.

Since appearing in Ahsoka, Christensen has made moves to return to acting full-time. Earlier this month, he re-signed with his old agency – Independent Artist Group – with its CEO Jim Osborne releasing a statement that “it’s wonderful to be reunited with my old friend.”

How would you like to see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise? Let us know in the comments!