Fan-Favorite Disney World Attraction Closing Next Week

One of Walt Disney World Resort’s most popular rides is closing down next week. Here’s what you need to know if you’re visiting the parks, specifically EPCOT, on January 24.

Walt Disney World entices millions of guests year after year. Magic Kingdom Park, the Central Florida resort’s first theme park, is the most visited park in the world. That said, it is impossible for any theme park, let alone one as popular as Disney World, to keep attractions and experiences running year-round.

Commencing January 24, 2024, Frozen Ever After at EPCOT will be closed to all guests. Per the official Walt Disneyland World Resort website, the gentle boat ride is “expected” to reopen the following day on January 25, but guests won’t know until closer to the time if that is the case.

Based on the Frozen franchise, Frozen Ever After replaced Maelstrom at the Norway pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase, opening in 2016 at the resort. Taking guests through the world of Frozen, the experience includes fan-favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, and guests can sing along to the iconic “Let It Go.”

Frozen Ever After is included in the Disney Genie+ offer, with the option to purchase quicker access to the ride through the Individual Lightning Lane. The attraction is one of the most visited on resort grounds thanks to the popularity of the Frozen Intellectual Property.

Likewise, this month sees numerous attraction closures resort-wide. Kali River Rapids is currently closed for regular scheduled maintenance at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and will reopen in mid-March. Across the way at Magic Kingdom Park, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad joins Splash Mountain in making Frontierland relatively attraction-less. Big Thunder’s reopening is scheduled for late January. Then, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the fast thrilling dark ride, is closed indefinitely at the park. It will not reopen until the summer of 2024, per Disney’s own communication.

But, back to EPCOT, and the park’s regeneration has seen entirely new elements brought to this innovative space. World Celebration finally opened, joining the other neighborhoods (World Showcase, World Nature, and World Discovery) and bringing with it the new Walt the Dreamer statue, as well as CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza. These areas will act as the hub for EPCOT’s many festivals. The International Festival of the Arts is currently happening at EPCOT, with the International Flower & Garden following in February.

Soon, fans of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and company will return to the world of Arendelle in Disney’s upcoming Frozen 3 (TBD) and Frozen 4 (TBD). The likes of Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna) will return for the next adventure in the billion-dollar series.

Will the closure of Frozen Ever After affect your Disney World vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!