Disney World Allegedly Neglects Prominent EPCOT Feature

In December 2020, Walt Disney World Resort unveiled a fountain at the entrance to EPCOT. After demolishing the Fountain of Nations, Walt Disney Imagineers installed a new water feature on the other side of Spaceship Earth. It stands in the place of a fountain built when the second Central Florida Disney park opened in 1982. Unfortunately, just three years after its debut, guests say EPCOT’s newest fountain is in disrepair.

Though some fans still mourned the loss of the much larger Fountain of Nations, many guests were happy to see EPCOT history reimagined with the new World Celebration fountain. The water feature hearkens back to Walt Disney’s original visions for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, pointing toward the sky and perfectly framing Spaceship Earth.

Standing at the front of EPCOT’s main entrance, this fountain welcomes guests to the Disney park. Before guests reach their first attraction, they’ll at least catch a glimpse or hear the bubbling water.

Because of its prominence, Walt Disney World Resort guest and TikToker @magicaltipsandtricks was disappointed upon noticing damage to the bottom of the fountain. In a video, the guest compared its appearance to “Dollar Tree.”

The clip shows chipped or worn-down paint on the underside of the fountain, where water pools into the bottom. The damage isn’t isolated to one area; it’s noticeable from almost every angle.

“Seriously how much is some stucco or some paint?” they asked. “There’s no quick drying waterproof paint they can put on overnight lol?”

Other Disney Parks fans were similarly disheartened by the wear and tear.

“Lmfaoooo they literally just put this fountain in,” @bluerazberrytwizzler wrote.

“We gonna have to ask the stockholders if we can get approval,” @travelagentwilliam wrote.

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment on alleged wear and tear to the fountain at EPCOT.

Disney Parks fans shouldn’t lose hope for this water feature yet. In 2021, Walt Disney Imagineering quietly refreshed multiple locations throughout the World Showcase and other areas of EPCOT that needed TLC.

Have you noticed problems with the fountain or other new EPCOT features? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

