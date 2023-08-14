Iconic Disney World Attraction To Be Taken Over by AI

Walt Disney World Resort is looking ahead to the future, and it may start by revamping the past.

Disney World Guests who visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are all treated to hundreds of attractions that include thrilling rides, educational experiences, and entertainment offerings. Disney World is constantly looking toward the future, and that’s why we see so many projects constantly happening around the Orlando tourist destination.

Disney opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind last year and then followed that up by opening TRON Lightcycle / Run insidethemagic.netin Magic Kingdom this year. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has replaced the area that was formerly Splash Mountain, and the attraction is set to open in late 2024. At EPCOT, Disney is putting the finishing touches on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and the World Celebration Neighborhood, both of which are reportedly set to open before the end of this year.

As Disney looks toward the future, it seems that the company is gearing up to make artificial intelligence (AI) and regular part of its theme park offerings.

Disney has filed numerous patents for AI technology in the past, and it seems that the company is set to make some major decisions in that realm in the future. It bodes the question: What will be the first Disney World attraction to embrace AI? It seems we have an answer.

Spaceship Earth is an iconic attraction located at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort. Shaped like a massive geodesic sphere, Spaceship Earth serves as the centerpiece of EPCOT and is one of the most recognizable symbols of both the Park and Disney as a whole. This impressive structure houses a dark ride that takes visitors on a journey through the history of communication, technology, and human progress.

The exterior of Spaceship Earth is a marvel in itself, with its intricate triangular panels forming a unique and futuristic design. The structure is coated with a special reflective material that gives it a distinct silver appearance and allows it to blend seamlessly with its surroundings. At night, the sphere is illuminated, creating a stunning visual spectacle that can be seen from various points throughout the Park.

Inside the attraction, Guests embark on a slow-moving journey through time, starting from the prehistoric era and progressing through key moments in human history. The ride vehicles are designed to resemble time-traveling vehicles, and they guide visitors through a series of scenes depicting various historical periods, accompanied by a narrated commentary. Throughout the ride, animatronic figures and elaborate sets bring to life scenes of ancient civilizations, the invention of the printing press, the Renaissance, the Industrial Revolution, and beyond. The attraction emphasizes the evolution of communication and technology, illustrating how human ingenuity has led to the interconnected world we live in today.

One of the most memorable aspects of Spaceship Earth is the narrator’s voice, which has often been provided by a notable celebrity. This voice-over guides Guests through the different scenes, adding an engaging and educational dimension to the experience. The climax of the ride occurs as Guests reach the top of the sphere, where they are treated to a mesmerizing view of Earth from space. This breathtaking scene underscores the attraction’s overarching theme of human achievement and global interconnectedness.

Spaceship Earth has undergone a few updates and changes since its original opening in 1982, with updates to the narration and scenes to reflect the latest advancements in technology and understanding of history. Despite these changes, the attraction has retained its core message of celebrating human progress and inspiring visitors to contemplate the potential for positive change in the future.

If there were to be a ride that was primed to have AI worked in, it seems like Spaceship Earth would be the place to start. The attraction is already set for an update– which Disney has delayed indefinitely for the time being–, and it would seem that they’ve waited the perfect amount of time to have AI be a part of the major update if it indeed does happen.

One of the easiest places for Disney to add AI would be on your descent back down to earth. The pictures and technology currently used when “creating your own customizable future” could easily be changed to AI, giving the viewers a more realistic and better appearance. This is just one area where we could see that kind of change.

Disney likely won’t move away from animatronics entirely, but there are places where AI could be embraced even in the midst of the ride, as well.

What do you think the future holds for Spaceship Earth? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!