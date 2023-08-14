Disney Secretly Braced for AI Takeover Nearly a Decade Ago

According to the United States patent office, Disney AI patents long preceded the onset of things like ChatGPT and other AI powerhouses. These date back to before the artificial intelligence revolution actually began.

Disney Files Artificial Intelligence Patents

The Walt Disney Company files a plethora of patents, some are accepted, and others sit in the pending file. Disney AI patents are of particular interest because, as far as most can predict, they’re the next wave of the future.

It’s evident in the sheer number of patents Disney filed, AI or otherwise related. They aren’t the only horse in the race, but generative AI is far from a new concept to the Walt Disney Company.

Starting Simple: Theme Park Drones at Disney World Attractions

The first patent of interest, filed on July 31, 2014 (nine years ago), was to use drone technology to make light shows.

“A projection assembly for use with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) such as quadrotors. The projection assembly includes a projection screen with a rear surface and a front surface, and the projection screen has a level of opacity and/or other physical qualities that enables it to function as a rear-projection surface.” – Patent Application ID 20160033855

How This Patent Enhances Disneyland Theme Parks

Yes, there was a fireworks ban, but with the application of light and water, the Walt Disney World Resort can live on beyond its memory in a virtual world simulator. The use of this tech shows in the impressive Walt Disney Imagineering that saw the patent turned into a theme park sensation.

Drone shows using light and water have appeared at Disney in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and other theme park locations in the United States. This is one of the older patents-pending that apply to the Walt Disney Company. Others focus more on artificial intelligence.

Walt Disney Company Artificial Intelligence Patents Pending

In the age of Barbenheimer and Taylor Swift AI-generated theme parks, it’s hard to imagine the next wave of the future arriving without the help of some artificial intelligence (and the data labelers and coders who make it happen). The following patent pending, number 20210217226, makes things a bit juicier.

Artificial Simulations, Ambient Light, and Generated Imagery

This patent was filed back in 2021 when generative AI was just on the uptick. The application is entitled “Systems and Methods of Real-Time Ambient Light Simulation Based on Generated Imagery.”

This example of Disney AI patents pending is the ability to control a processor that simulates ambient light and can display generated imagery. Basically, it can create a controlled illusion that appears real through the use of these curated images. Disney has, however, been doing this since the first feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

What It Means for Walt Disney World Theme Park Fans

These types of virtual world simulators are as popular as their drone counterparts and other immersive experiences. The impressive fact is that Walt Disney Imagineering led the company to file these United States patents in a timely fashion.

There is an extensive process to patent law, but being first to the punch is essential to success (as is having a proprietary, quality product). It shows how ahead of the curve Walt Disney is, even when it looks like the company is faltering.

What do you think about these Disney AI patents? Make yourself heard in the comments below, bot or human!