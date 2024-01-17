Disneyland Guest Accuses Park of “Robbing” Her

Disneyland Resort fans defended the Southern California theme park this week after a TikToker claimed she was “robbed” after looking for drinking water. The guest claimed she was “unwell” after paying almost $19 for two SmartWater bottles at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland Resort’s food and beverages are definitely expensive, but guests don’t have to pay for water. Instead of paying between $6 and $10 for Dasani or SmartWater, guests can ask for cups of water at any Quick Service dining location. Fountains and water bottle refill stations are available throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

Nevertheless, TikToker Niya Esperanza (@niyaesperanza) recently slammed Disneyland Resort’s prices to her more than 800,000 followers. “I am the most unwell about this,” she wrote.

“We were just robbed at Disneyland,” Esperanza said. “…I come here all the time. I have a Pass… We’re only here for two hours trying to get in all the things, so everybody’s thirsty because we’re sprinting around.”

One of Esperanza’s party members purchased two SmartWater bottles for $19.50.

“Highway robbery,” she said. “…Savor every sip. It is some rich water.”

Commenters quickly explained Disneyland Resort’s free water policy.

“Y’all didn’t think about stopping at a restaurant for free..?” @greatgoogleymoogley_ asked.

“Free water cups at the quick service places and water fountains are around the park,” @ay_oh_river echoed. “Rookie mistake.”

Others shared their tips for staying hydrated at the Disney parks.

“At that point just buy a water bottle from one of the merch stores and fill it,” @theemmasavage13 suggested.

“If you bought the ones on Main Street those smart waters are the big ones, they have smaller sized ones throughout the park,” @emilllyt explained.

Still, a few empathized with Esperanza.

“[Overpriced] water is ridiculous,” @generalv91 wrote.

“That’s insane!!!” @lylaisthebesttt agreed.

