Disneyland Guest Accuses Park of “Robbing” Her

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Three screenshots from a TikTok of three guests drinking water and talking about it at Disneyland Park.

Credit: @niyaesperanza via TikTok

Disneyland Resort fans defended the Southern California theme park this week after a TikToker claimed she was “robbed” after looking for drinking water. The guest claimed she was “unwell” after paying almost $19 for two SmartWater bottles at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland Resort’s food and beverages are definitely expensive, but guests don’t have to pay for water. Instead of paying between $6 and $10 for Dasani or SmartWater, guests can ask for cups of water at any Quick Service dining location. Fountains and water bottle refill stations are available throughout Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

Main Street, Town Square at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Nevertheless, TikToker Niya Esperanza (@niyaesperanza) recently slammed Disneyland Resort’s prices to her more than 800,000 followers. “I am the most unwell about this,” she wrote.

@niyaesperanza

I am the most unwell about this #disneyland#siblings#treyesperanza

♬ original sound – Niya Esperanza

“We were just robbed at Disneyland,” Esperanza said. “…I come here all the time. I have a Pass… We’re only here for two hours trying to get in all the things, so everybody’s thirsty because we’re sprinting around.”

One of Esperanza’s party members purchased two SmartWater bottles for $19.50.

“Highway robbery,” she said. “…Savor every sip. It is some rich water.”

Pixar Pier and balloons at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort
Credit: Disney

Commenters quickly explained Disneyland Resort’s free water policy.

“Y’all didn’t think about stopping at a restaurant for free..?” @greatgoogleymoogley_ asked.

“Free water cups at the quick service places and water fountains are around the park,” @ay_oh_river echoed. “Rookie mistake.”

Folks enjoying Downtown Disney
Credit: Disney

Others shared their tips for staying hydrated at the Disney parks.

“At that point just buy a water bottle from one of the merch stores and fill it,” @theemmasavage13 suggested.

If you bought the ones on Main Street those smart waters are the big ones, they have smaller sized ones throughout the park,” @emilllyt explained. 

Main Street, U.S.A, station with the Disneyland Railroad train arriving at the station above the Mickey Mouse floral array that greets guests in the entrance to Disneyland Park
Credit: Disney

Still, a few empathized with Esperanza.

“[Overpriced] water is ridiculous,” @generalv91 wrote.

“That’s insane!!!” @lylaisthebesttt agreed.

Does your family buy water at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort or drink from the tap? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

