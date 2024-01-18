Disney Cancels Beloved Series, Fans Fight Back

After it was revealed that the Walt Disney Company is canceling a beloved series on its streaming platform, fans are fighting back to keep it going.

While Disney is most well-known nowadays for its theme parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort and movie franchises like Mickey Mouse and Friends, Disney Princess, Marvel, and Star Wars, its streaming platform, Disney+, has become a juggernaut in the television world.

While most of its original series have been tied to Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, the House of Mouse often works with other production companies for other projects. This includes the recent series The Artful Dodger (2023), which was unfortunately canceled despite its critical acclaim. However, if fans have their ways, it won’t be that way for long.

Fans Fight To Bring ‘The Artful Dodger’ Back To Disney+

While The Artful Dodger didn’t receive much marketing from Disney or Sony Pictures Television, it still developed a passionate fanbase, including one Andrew H., who started a petition to bring the show back for a second season. “Its potential for growth is immense given its initial success,” reads the petition. “We urge the producers and network executives to reconsider their decision and give this remarkable show another chance.”

This cancellation is particularly surprising because the series has been well-received by critics and audiences alike. The show currently sits at 89% on RottenTomatoes and, according to Andrew H., it “garnered high ratings on various review platforms,” citing Nielsen Ratings as a source.

The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster from Game of Thrones (2011-2019) and The Queen’s Gambit (2020) as Jack Dawkins (the titular Artful Dodger), David Thewlis from Wonder Woman (2017) and the Harry Potter films as Norbert Fagin, Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox, and Damon Herriman as Captain Lucien Gaines.

While it’s strange for a show as successful and popular as The Artful Dodger to be canceled, it’s not like Disney hadn’t done this before. Both Willow (2022) and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (2023) met the chopping block despite excellent reviews and a vocal fanbase. Hopefully, The Artful Dodger doesn’t meet the same fate.

