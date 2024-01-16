Disney Park Fills With Smoke, Reports Warn Guests “Hard to Breathe”

Things got a little smokey at EPCOT yesterday evening, making it tough for some guests to breathe.

One of the best things about visiting Walt Disney World Resort is seeing the fireworks at the end of the night. Lucky for guests, there are multiple fireworks shows to attend. At Magic Kingdom, guests can watch Happily Ever After in front of Cinderella Castle. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can enter Mickey Mouse’s dreams and nightmares through Fantasmic! At EPCOT, an all-new show, Luminous, has just replaced EPCOT Forever, sharing the story of life across all cultures over the vast World Showcase lagoon.

While these fireworks can often leave guests stunned or their eyes fill with happy tears, depending on the weather, it can leave it tough to see afterward. On a clear night, the fireworks will cause some smoke, but things can get a lot worse if their is fog in the air.

Yesterday evening, one Disney fan slayer-izhere took to the internet to share what looks to be a very smoggy night at EPCOT. The poster noted that it was “so smokey”, they continued, “on a non-windy day the fireworks cover EPCOT in hard to breathe smoke”.

One reply noted that this was likely “smog, and it’s the worst”. In the photo, we can see guests leaving the park; however, aside from the lighting in the distance, the smog is clearly visible. While the guest noted that it was hard for them to breathe with the ongoing smoke effects, the fireworks do not tend to cause that reaction on a normal evening. During New Year’s Eve, it can get a little smokey from the fireworks due to the added pyrotechnics, but Luminous utilizes both fireworks and lighting.

When the fog occurs, it can also create a thick layer that blocks what is in front of guests at Walt Disney World Resort. This has happened recently at Magic Kingdom as well, when guests reported that the castle vanished. Of course, Cinderella Castle was not actually removed, but with the combined smoke from the fireworks and the fog, the castle became nearly impossible to see, leading Main Street, U.S.A., to head into a smokey abyss.

As for the rest of the week at Disney World, weather is seemingly going to be a continued issue.

Fox reported, “After the morning fog decreases, showers and storms will increase in coverage as a cold front works into the area. Along the front, a few strong storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.”

The publication continued, “Behind the front, colder air will funnel in. Freeze warnings are in effect for the northern counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Lows here will fall to 32 degrees or colder for at least two hours.” With freeze warnings in place, and many tourists expecting warmer temperatures from the Sunshine State, guests may be a little chillier than expected.

Have the Disney World fireworks ever made it hard for you to breathe?