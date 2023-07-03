Smoke Fills and Covers Dormant Disney Park Mountain

Disney Guests were left speechless after witnessing smoke and other effects cover a giant Disney theme park icon.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort is an incredible vacation destination and contains some of the best Disney engineering and Imagineering work in any Disney Park. Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea offer Guests stunning visuals as well as an impressive catalog of rides and attractions.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 198, becoming the very first Disney theme Park to open outside of the United States.

Eventually, the Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added.

Tokyo DisneySea is often argued to be the best-looking Disney Park in the world, even beating out stunning Resorts like the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Due to the intense level of theming put into Tokyo DisneySea, there’s a breathtaking amount of things to do and see at the Park. By far, the coolest part of this Park is Mount Prometheus, a giant volcano that towers above the rest of the Park. Unfortunately, the smoke and fire effects have been turned off since February 2020, leaving the tall volcano lifeless.

Thankfully, it looks like Disney is bringing these effects back, as shown in the video down below:

Since February 28, 2020, for the first time in about three and a half years, Prometheus volcano has started to emit smoke constantly

It’s been several years since these smoke and fire effects consistently worked on Mount Prometheus, and we’re so happy to see them return.

In other theme park news, the Tokyo Disneyland Resort is set to permanently close its version of Space Mountain next year. This was announced a while back, with the Resort completely overhauling its entire Tomorrowland section of the Park.

Have you been to Tokyo Disneyland? What’s your favorite Disney theme park?