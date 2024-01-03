Disney Parks Throw Rave for Guests

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are the places to be on New Year’s Eve. Whether in Central Florida or Southern California, both coastal Disney parks have you covered for ringing in the New Year!

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disneyland Park offer unique New Year’s Eve nighttime shows. Once earlier in the evening for littles and another time at midnight, 360-degree fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle in a performance only matched by the Disney park’s July 4th fireworks.

Disneyland Park also shows its New Year’s fireworks twice, while EPCOT performs Luminous The Symphony of Us at 6:30 p.m. and a December 31-exclusive fireworks show at midnight.

Leading up to the countdown, special entertainment takes over the Disney parks. DJs with booming sound equipment set up in front of Cinderella Castle and Sleeping Beauty Castle, while themed parties take place throughout the World Showcase pavilions at EPCOT.

Numerous guests who attended New Year’s 2024 compared the Disney parks’ environments to “night clubs” and “raves.” @dripdrip__ shared this video from Disneyland Resort on TikTok:

“When Disneyland turns into a nightclub on NYE,” the guest wrote. “It was soo lit.”

“So this is why the adults like going more than the kids,” @alexaaime joked.

Across the country at Walt Disney World Resort, @lbvtvtiktok shared footage from the World Showcase pavilions at EPCOT:

Crowds danced and jumped in the China World Showcase pavilion as a giant dragon shot smoke out of its mouth, and music blared. In Japan, pyrotechnic devices shot fire into the sky. Other parties included colored lights, bubbles, and other special effects.

“Disney World turns into a rave for New Year’s Eve,” the guest wrote. “…Omg it was crazy pants 😂 so much fun though!!”

“I was there yesterday and it was amazing I loved all the parties,” @yourgirlchloe02 wrote.

Despite the more adult enviornment, the guest assured a worried parent that EPCOT on New Year’s Eve was “definitely” teenager-friendly.

@justhemeparks also posted a video showcasing the midnight fireworks and parties in the Italy, China, United Kingdom, and Japan World Showcase pavilions. For a more sensory-friendly enviornment, the U.K. featured a silent disco!

“Happy New Year from Epcot, the best place in the world to celebrate!” the guest said.

“China was lit again this year,” @rando.gonzalez commented. “Nothing tops it.”

Have you ever spent New Year’s Eve at a Disney theme park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.