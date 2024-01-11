Beloved Disney Attraction Returns After Removal, Saved by Theme Park Overhaul

If you are a fan of “old” EPCOT, basically, the EPCOT that we had from 1983 until the 2000’s, we have some good news for you as one attraction/offering has returned to the park, but in a new way.

As Walt Disney once said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” That same sentiment has poured true for every Disney park around the globe. We are constantly seeing the Imagineers reinvent Disney attractions, add in new lands, update rides with new technology, include new and popular intellectual property, and more. The parks and initiative to spread Disney magic has rarely remained static.

At Walt Disney World Resort, we have seen a lot of changes over the years. Firstly, Magic Kingdom endured a massive expansion in 2012, when New Fantasyland replaced Toontown. Then, by 2019, Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney’s Animal Kingdom added in Pandora — The World of Avatar in 2017, and right now, EPCOT is nearing completion of what has been a very expansive and multi-year transformation to the front of the park.

What we once knew as Future World has been divided into World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery. Disney did not remove the previous attractions like Soarin’, Test Track, Living with the Land, Spaceship Earth, Mission: Space, Journey Into Imagination With Figment, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, or The Seas with Nemo & Friends, but added to the areas, creating a new walk-through attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

While new additions are still being built in EPCOT, the World Celebration gardens debuted in December 2023, opening up the pathway into World Showcase and displaying the new Walt Disney statue.

This major EPCOT project is large; however, there have been many other old classic EPCOT areas and attractions that were previously removed.

Innoventions at EPCOT was a pavilion that showcased technological innovations and interactive exhibits, first opening in 1994, replacing CommuniCore. Innoventions was designed to highlight advancements in various fields, including science and technology. The exhibits often featured interactive displays where guests could engage with cutting-edge technologies and learn about innovations that impact daily life. The pavilion aimed to inspire curiosity and showcase the possibilities of the future, and also stood as a character meeting spot.

Innoventions had to close down, however, for the new EPCOT expansion plans. Luckily, Disney always finds a way to sneak in an easter egg, paying homage to the attractions and offerings that came before. For example, if you have ever rode The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, you may notice that at one point, there is an easter egg of Mr. Toad handing over the “deed” to the ride to Owl. This is because ride took over what was once Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.

Well, Disney did the same for Innoventions.

Disney fan Cosmic Rewind (@TomorrowVenture) took to X to share that Innoventions still exists in a small way at EPCOT.

A few fun nods to Innoventions in World Celebration Gardens 🔻🔴▪️

A few fun nods to Innoventions in World Celebration Gardens 🔻🔴▪️ pic.twitter.com/KDnIDI4rEg — CosmicRewind🚀 (@TomorrowVenture) January 9, 2024

As you can see in the photos above, the new metal statues in the gardens are full of cut-out shapes, which match the shapes on the logo of Innoventions. Additionally, the previous blue and green coloring of the building still runs along the floor in parallel. While this is a small nod to the now-extinct locations, it is a fun thing for Disney fans to notice, and a great way to show how Disney strives to move toward the future without forgetting the past.

The remaining portion of World Celebration is scheduled to be finalized in 2024, featuring CommuniCore Plaza, an open-air venue designed for musical performances. Internally, CommuniCore Hall will serve as a versatile gallery space, dedicated to art, live music, and culinary experiences. The hall will include a demonstration kitchen to enhance the overall immersive and interactive environment.

In regard to other exciting EPCOT news, on Friday, January 12, the Festival of the Arts will officially kick off! Now, we just need to find a way to bring back Kitchen Kabaret…

Did you notice this Innoventions easter egg at EPCOT? What is your favorite Disney easter egg in the Walt Disney World Resort Parks?