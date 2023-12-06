Disney Delays Massive Florida Expansions Indefinitely

Disney has confirmed that a massive expansion at the Walt Disney World Resort has been delayed.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, have a lot to look forward to. From Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there’s no end in sight to all of the wild and magical memories guests can make while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Related: ‘Zelda’ Movie Is Nothing Like ‘LOTR,’ Director Says, “Teasers” Reveal Real Inspiration

From new rides and attractions to complete overhauls of certain areas of the parks, Disney is always looking for ways to spice things up for its very passionate group of theme park fans. This is especially true at the Walt Disney World Resort, which is constantly changing and evolving, ensuring that it’s fun to visit for the first time or the 100th time. In just the last two years, we’ve seen several new attractions open at the Orlando, Florida, resort, with more exciting projects on the way. The newest rides at Walt Disney World, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, can be found at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, respectively, and offer a whole lot of thrills. Both of these new rides are roller coasters, with the former being the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT.

However, rides are just part of the overall Disney theme park experience, with guests also given an incredible array of entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences. EPCOT is a magical place that blends all of these experiences together into one very special place.

Unfortunately, a major expansion to EPCOT has officially been delayed by Disney itself.

Related: Universal Orlando Plans 5 New Lands, Expansion Update

EPCOT has been undergoing major changes for the last several years, with work beginning prior to the global outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. The previously mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster was part of these upgrades, as are several new areas. For years, construction walls and barriers have prevented guests from accessing a large portion of the theme park. A lot of these walls came down recently, with the garden area in World Celebration finally opening to the public.

The CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza areas were both set to open in the Fall of 2023 alongside World Celebration, but they have been officially delayed, according to a new release from Disney. These areas are now slated to open in 2024.

CommuniCore Hall and Plaza will both be the center of various festival events throughout the park. Guests will be able to meet and greet with their favorite characters here.

At this time, there is no confirmed opening date.

In other EPCOT news, a brand-new nighttime show debuted last night called Luminous The Symphony of Us. This show replaced EPCOT Forever and features a stunning array of pyrotechnics and other incredible lighting effects. “Delight in a dramatic show designed to bring us all together,” states Disney. “Marvel at a dazzling pageant of fireworks, fountains, music, and lights set to an original composition.”

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World? Do you visit EPCOT often?