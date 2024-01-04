Have you ever heard the phrase “comparison is the thief of joy?” It might be time for Walt Disney World guests to wake up and stop thinking about the way things used to be. The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom are all subject to change.

The Disney parks are in a constant state of evolution, especially parks like The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. So why are guests constantly surprised or disappointed when changes come and go? The short answer is that they are simply creatures of habit who develop attachments to classic and familiar fixtures from the Walt Disney Company, but it might be doing more harm than good.

Walt Disney designed his park projects to be constantly improving, and while that’s been a subject of debate in many circles of Park Hoppers, progress is inevitable. That said, some fans are letting their nostalgia get in the way of a good time, and many die-hard fans are making themselves heard.

Being Stuck in the Past Hurts Disney World

Walt Disney World is often marketed as “the place where memories are made,” that is 100% true for many who walk through its gates. However, trouble arises whenever those precious memories are threatened. Zoë Wood of The Dis shares an interesting point on reigniting the Disney spark when she writes,

“By comparing your next Disney vacation to an earlier one, you are setting yourself up for disappointment from the beginning. The parks have changed. We can debate about the cause (or causes) until the mouse comes home, but it won’t have any bearing on moving on from this point… Going in with fresh eyes, ready to experience the new Disney, will make a big difference to what you can see. If you are only looking for the elements that are now lacking, you will only be met with discouragement. Should you walk in with eyes wide open, ready to take in the best aspects of the parks currently on offer, you might just find that magic again in the most unexpected places.” Related: Guest Recalls Traumatic Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Cast Members Forced To Step In

Wood’s way of thinking is solid and sound, and Disney can only realistically have room to improve if it makes changes to what does not work. Sometimes, that means letting go of long-lived attractions and experiences.

That’s not to say many guests don’t have a right to be upset with some of the changes Disney World has implemented in recent years. Some have even gone as far as to say the experience has ultimately deteriorated over time. The removal of conveniences like the Magical Express and the complementary FastPass+ program are definitely two of the biggest complaints in recent years, but it doesn’t end there.

u/ArtieLange shared their experience on r/DisneyWorld,

“I’ve been a patron of Disney World for over 30 years. We are just finishing up three days in the parks, and the magic might be gone for me. The experience is in decline and the costs have skyrocketed astronomically. Overall the staff are grumpy, the smiles are forced, and there isn’t any attempt to make guests feel special. They allow too many people in the parks creating longer wait times for everything and the Genie+ system is embarrassing and way over priced. It feels like Disney’s goal is no longer creating a magical experience but more about extracting as much money from each guest as possible. The food in the park is also in decline. Not a single meal was good. We ate at Chefs de France and the $400 meal was sadly pre cooked hours in advance and kept in warming trays. Sorry for the rant, I’m just disappointed at the current state of a once special place.”

u/Excellent-Range-6466 furthers the argument and replies,

“Completely agree. Wish I didn’t but… I really wanted the [Disney World] magic to transport me as it did 5 years ago. And it has for some moments. It truly has. But after 5 days here, here’s my review: This trip has been fun intermixed with moments of hell. Too many people, killer strollers and scooters. Too many lines. Too much waiting. Too many reservations so you have the honor to go inside and STAND ON LINE. Even getting to my son. I just told him: “I need to pee. I hope I have a reservation. Does our bathroom have a Virtual Queue?”

And further down, u/donji adds

Granted, this is simply one voice in a sea of thousands, but this experience summarizes many complaints others have had in the past few years. Genie+, the food, the prices, all things people have brought up before. The question remains: why do so many people keep coming back for more?

Related: Comparing Disney World’s Disney Springs and Disneyland’s Downtown Disney

The reason so many people have such fond memories of Walt Disney World or any Disney Park is that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many guests. Repeat visitors have both an advantage and a hindrance when it comes to returning to the parks. They never forget that very first time, and it can be a double-edged sword.

Has Disney World truly declined, or are we blinded by nostalgia? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!