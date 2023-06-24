World’s Largest Swim Lesson Hits Typhoon Lagoon

in Walt Disney World

Kids swimming at Typhoon Lagoon

Credit: Disney Parks

There has been a lot of negative press circling the Walt Disney Company lately. From the ongoing battle with Ron DeSantis in Florida to the cancellations and push-backs of long-awaited Disney films on their release schedule, the company and studio seem to be bleeding magic these days.

Typhoon Lagoon
Credit: Disney

Amid controversies, conflict, and ongoing peril facing the Parks, it can be easy to forget just how much good Disney still does. The company has its Mickey mitts in many projects, but the number of charities the Walt Disney Company runs is undeniably remarkable. This week, Disney hosted the World’s Largest Swim Lesson for multiple Florida non-profits at Typhoon Lagoon.

Disney Hosts World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

The Disney Parks are the summer vacation destination for thousands each year, but Disney’s water parks need to learn how to start the summer off better than the summer. Although Blizzard Beach is undergoing major renovations, its neighbor across the street just had one of the biggest gatherings of the season.

Typhoon Lagoon at Walt Disney World hosted the 14th annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson for multiple organizations across Central Florida, bringing over 650 kids and volunteers together to make the ultimate summer splash. It’s clear to see that Disney is still in the business of making families happy.

Three guests on a waterslide at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.
Credit: Disney

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is a yearly event that promotes aquatic safety by teaching kids how to swim and practice cautionary techniques in and around water. What better place to do that in a safe environment than Disney?

According to a report from Central Florida’s Spectrum News,

“More than 650 children from six different Florida nonprofits — like the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida — participated in the event. For their swimming lesson, the children were divided into groups to learn various water safety skills. Dozens of Disney World lifeguards helped with the lessons.”

With the summer temperatures rising, people of all ages will be hitting the water in some form. Not only is Disney providing a great opportunity for over 650 participants, but they’re likely saving at least 650 lives in the process. After all, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

