Box Office Star Joining Cast of ‘Stranger Things’

A major star is set to join the cast of Stranger Things for the fifth and final season of the beloved Netflix drama.

Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show revolves around a group of kids who become embroiled in supernatural mysteries, government conspiracies, and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

The cast of Stranger Things boasts a talented ensemble of young actors, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. Their remarkable performances, coupled with an equally talented adult cast featuring Winona Ryder and David Harbour, have contributed to the show’s immense popularity and its status as a cultural phenomenon.

As we prepare for Stranger Things Season 5 to begin filming, Netflix previously announced that a major star would be joining the cast. Linda Hamilton achieved iconic status in the world of cinema for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in The Terminator (1984) and its blockbuster sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991). Her portrayal of Sarah Connor was groundbreaking, transforming her character from a vulnerable waitress to a tough and resourceful warrior, setting a new standard for strong female protagonists in action films.

As Netflix has confirmed that the fifth season is set to begin filming, fans have been wondering what kind of role Linda Hamilton might play in the final season of the television drama series. As we begin to see filming updates, it will be interesting to see how in-depth of a character Hamilton will play in the series and what her portrayal might look like when the series is released later.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 be released?

Fans of Stranger Things are brimming with excitement as the highly anticipated Season 5 takes the next step in being released. The show’s dedicated fan base has been patiently waiting for new developments since the previous season’s cliffhanger ending, and the confirmation of production has only intensified their curiosity about the mysteries that lie ahead.

Though many are hoping that we’ll see Stranger Things 5 on Netflix later this year, the truth is that it will likely be towards the end of 2025 before we get a release.

David Harbour revealed in a previous interview that it will take nearly a year to finish filming the series, which likely means that the cast and crewmembers will be working on production until December of this year. Once filming wraps, it will likely take anywhere between 6-10 months before post-production is complete and the show is ready to be released.

Right now, our guess is that Season 5 will likely be released around the fall of 2025. It’s important to remember that this is speculation and hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix.

What are you looking forward to with Stranger Things Season 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!