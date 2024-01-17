Beloved Batman Films Removed From Streaming

In a surprising move, Warner Bros. has removed two of its most beloved Batman films from its Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming library.

Part of what makes Batman movies so great is the sheer variety. It seems that every iteration has something redeeming about the character. Whether you prefer The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale, or even The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) starring Will Arnett, there is something to love.

That being said, you can’t love where you are if you don’t appreciate where you come from. Unfortunately, this memo doesn’t seem to have reached the executives at Warner Bros. because they have removed two of the most beloved interpretations of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego from their streaming platform, Max.

Two Iconic Batman Movies Have Left Max

Recently, fans of the Caped Crusader were disheartened to learn that two of his earliest films were removed from Max’s library. And while one was previously announced and expected, the second more popular film caught everyone by surprise.

Based on the popular TV show, Batman (1966) has become a cult favorite because of its campy tone that sets it apart from the more brooding and depressing versions of the Dark Knight audiences have come to expect. The titular hero is played expertly by Adam West, whose confidence is balanced perfectly with the enthusiasm of Robin (Burt Ward). Add on colorful villains like The Penguin (Burgess Meredith), The Riddler (Frank Gorshin), Catwoman (Lee Meriweather), and The Joker (Cesar Romero), and you have a delightful adventure that is guaranteed to make you smile.

The second film leaving Max is the iconic 1989 interpretation of the character directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as Batman. The visuals combined with an excellent performance by Jack Nicholson as The Joker make Batman one of the best superhero films ever made.

Needless to say, this seems like a strange choice for Warner Bros. to make, especially considering that they own the rights to any DC property they want. Why they wouldn’t fight to keep two of the most recognizable and popular interpretations of Batman will always be a mystery. Then again, this isn’t the first strange decision David Zaslav and the other WB executives have made this past year.

