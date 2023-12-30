Walt Disney World Resort Feuds With Neighboring Hotel

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth– for everyone but the owners of Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek. Former Disney cast member Thomas (@dappermanatee on TikTok) recently spilled the beans about the Mouse’s decades-long grudge against the neighboring hotel.

When Walt Disney bought land for his “Florida Project,” he made most purchases through fake companies. He saved money and avoided rumors about a new Disney theme park following the success of Disneyland Resort.

Eventually, though, locals caught wind of Disney’s plan. The Disney brothers paid a premium for the remaining acres that brought Walt Disney World Resort to life. Still, one property owner refused even the highest offers.

“There was a little bit of land there in the middle of all the acres he had bought that refused to sell,” Thomas explained. “The company tried forever to get them to sell them the land, and they refused. And they never did.”

“Just east of EPCOT, there was a little piece of land that refused to sell to Walt Disney,” he continued. “It was purchased in 1968 and wasn’t released until 1991, when the person died. The property was then bought in 1993, and construction started in 2000.”

“You’ll know this area as Bonnet Creek,” the former Disney cast member said. “If you’re headed to Disney Springs, you’ll notice this little sign that has a few different hotels on it: the Wyndham, the Hilton, and the Waldorf… They are on Disney property and not owned or affiliated with Disney in any way.”

Thomas alleged that Walt Disney World Resort refuses to allow Bonnet Creek Resort hotel guests to use perks offered to other local non-Disney hotels, including early entry to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“They are giving no perks, but they legally had to let them have the entrance on Disney property,” he concluded. “…This is what I’ve been told. To this day, Disney does not like that hotel.”

Other Disney cast members confirmed Thomas’ story.

“I work for the mouse and my husband works at Bonnet and your story is 100% accurate,” said @mrbusiness4life.

Inside the Magic could not locate records of a dispute between Walt Disney and the former owner of the Bonnet Creek-area property.

However, according to planDisney, it’s true that Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort guests aren’t granted early entry to the Central Florida Disney theme parks. Guests at other non-Disney Resort hotels on property, like the Swan & Dolphin, are given this privilege.

