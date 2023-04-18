Guest Warns of “Filthy,” Bug-Filled Disney World Hotel

There are more than 25 Disney Resorts in Central Florida. From Value Resort hotels to Deluxe Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Villas, there is a Walt Disney World hotel for every family!

In addition to Disney-owned properties, there are multiple “Good Neighbor” hotels around the Disney Parks and Disney Springs. One of those is the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, operated by Marriott and offering almost all the same perks as Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Though the Swan and Dolphin Hotel is beloved for its luxe amenities, its had its fair share of controversies. Some Guests alleged unfairly strict cancellation policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and others reported safety issues.

This week, one Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Guest, Estefany (@stef.228), shared her experience at the Resort hotel on TikTok. She called it the “worst experience ever” and warned others to stay away:

“This hotel is disgusting,” Estefany said. “It is literally filthy. We actually even found a bug in our bed and they brushed it off.”

The Guest showed different dirty room features, including dust-covered closet doors and vents. A giant dead bug sat inside a ceiling-mounted fire alarm in the bathroom.

“Does no one clean here?” she asked. “I would have brought my Clorox wipes.”

“My grandma was sleeping in this bed yesterday, and in the middle of the night, she was dead asleep, snoring,” Estefany recalled. “All of a sudden, she woke up screaming that she had a bug on her. We couldn’t find a bug in that bed, but we found one in our bed, and it was disgusting… The manager just blew us off completely.”

“Do you think this is acceptable high-end hotel quality?” she asked. “There is literally dead bugs and dust, and God knows what the hell else here. You will not catch me dead here again.”

