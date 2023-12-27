Rowdy Guests Damage Iconic Disney World Attraction

Within the enchanting realm of Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, an iconic attraction has stood the test of time, delighting visitors young and old for more than 24 years.

When visiting Magic Kingdom Park, it’s a foregone conclusion that you will wait for some of your favorite attractions. While Disney World guests can get around waiting in the standby line queue for a few select attractions if they purchase Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane passes, the reality is that you’re still going to spend much of the day waiting in line.

In recent years, Disney has introduced innovative features to enhance the waiting experience for guests in line queues. These additions aim to transform the often-lengthy waits into interactive and enjoyable moments. One such enhancement was the introduction of interactive screens and play areas in the queue for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Unfortunately, not all visitors have treated these interactive screens with the respect they deserve. Reports of rowdy guests vandalizing and damaging these areas have become increasingly common. The screens, which are expensive to repair and replace, have suffered from scratches, cracks, and even water damage. Such behavior not only disrupts the experience for other guests but also places a burden on Disney’s maintenance staff.

Just recently, the screens– which allow guests to hover their hands and move honey to reveal some of their favorite characters, including Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and Rabbit– could be seen with a big permanent black mark embedded in the screen. While this hasn’t been confirmed, there have been multiple reports of guests hitting and even kicking these screens, which has resulted in damage in the past.

Disney has, unfortunately, seen far too many instances of guests damaging property, particularly in the last few years.

Disney has taken several steps to address the issue of damaged property all across Walt Disney World Resort. Increased security measures have been put in place to deter vandalism and identify those responsible. In addition, the park has started a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of treating Disney’s attractions and property with care and respect.

Last year, Disney released a courtesy message asking guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Unfortunately, many guests have continued to show bad behavior at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Just on Christmas Eve this past weekend, for example, another recorded fight went viral on social media. This is just one of many examples of rude and disruptive guest behavior at the Disney World theme parks.

While Disney is working diligently to protect its attractions, it’s essential for all guests to take responsibility for their behavior while visiting the park. Disney’s attractions are meant to be enjoyed by people of all ages, and maintaining a respectful and considerate environment is essential to preserve the magic for future generations.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh is located in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. The popular Disney World attraction takes guests through scenes from the classic Disney movie Winnie the Pooh.

What do you think of guest behavior in Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!