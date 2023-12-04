Marvel Star Comes Forward, Exposes How Studio Inadvertently Puts All Actors in Danger

A Marvel Studios star, who has participated in multiple shows and movies, recently came forward, exposing how the studio is inadvertently putting all actors in danger.

With over 30 movies and series spawning after the premiere of Iron Man in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured some of the most extraordinary talents of the last decades, including stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Hiddleston, Iman Vellani, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and more.

Many actors have commented that their roles in the MCU have changed their lives and are trying to use their platforms to promote fundraisers and health campaigns and raise awareness about delicate but urgent topics.

While perhaps powerless, the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. couldn’t fall behind in this fight for social justice. Recently, Clark Gregg — who plays Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013 – 2020) — came forward to denounce the dangerous use of artificial intelligence following the lengthy and necessary WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Gregg had previously addressed his concerns about the use of artificial intelligence while on the picket lines of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But the actor continues to expose the dangers of this technology, as he recently testified in front of Congress during the consideration of the No Fakes Act.

Delaware Senator Chris Coons describes the act as “a bipartisan proposal that would protect the voice and visual likeness of all individuals from unauthorized recreations from generative artificial intelligence.” Gregg stated, “Actors, like anyone else, deserve to have their biometric information protected from unauthorized access and use.”

During his statement to Congress, Clark Gregg commented on how unauthorized AI is an invasion of privacy that can affect actors’ jobs and public images with deepfake content. Gregg specifically addressed the danger of deepfake pornography putting all actors at risk, adding, “I was recently sent very lifelike images of myself engaged in acrobatic pornography with, I will admit, abs that I would kill for. It’s funny, but it’s also terrifying.”

Gregg also detailed how Marvel Studios has inadvertently put all actors who have performed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at risk.

“Like any performer in a Marvel or any visual effects-driven film, I’ve been scanned. I’ve been scanned many times. You step into a tiny dome where there’s literally hundreds of cameras. They record every detail and angle of you, and they create something called ‘a digital double.’ It scared me ten years ago; it really scares me now.”

The actor mentioned that these scans, added to artificial intelligence tools developing exponentially fast, could be used to replicate actors’ likenesses, voices, and images without their consent, as it happened to actor Tom Hanks and singers Drake and The Weekend.

Gregg mentioned that while SAG-AFTRA will fight to protect their members’ voices and likenesses from unauthorized use, “all individuals deserve safeguards against unauthorized access to their biometric data.” “The computers may be coming for us, but we don’t have to make it easy for them,” added the actor at the end of his speech.

You can see Clark Gregg’s speech before Congress, as shared by @ClarkGreggU on X (formerly known as Twitter), below or by clicking here.

Earlier today, @clarkgregg spoke before Congress about the dangers of A.I. The NO FAKES Act will protect performers from faked voice and likeness performances in AV works and sound recordings. #ClarkGregg #Sagaftra #Sagaftrastrong #takeastand #actor #protectartists

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought a series of problems for The Walt Disney Company, with the company facing significant backlash over the alleged “hidden” use of AI in the latest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) presented as Disney+ original series — Loki (2021-2023) and Secret Invasion (2023) — as well as the not-so-hidden use of artificial intelligence in the Disney+ original movie, Prom Pact (2023), which horrified viewers with the imagery used in the original film and concerned experts over the possibility of AI replacing actors in the future.

Additionally, The Walt Disney Company recently took brutal action against an AI image generator, forcing Microsoft to assume full responsibility for any trademark and copyright infringement after a viral trend parodied logos and art styles characteristic of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

As if that weren’t enough, netizens are sharing a viral video, spreading misinformation about an alleged kidnapping at Disneyland Resort using artificial intelligence and stock footage to give the farfetched story some credibility.

