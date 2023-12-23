How the Doctor Saved Disney+: A Christmas Miracle

Doctor Who has found a new home on Disney+ and a new (re)generation of fans with it. While it’s undoubtedly delightful to see David Tennant reprise his most iconic role just in time for the holidays, the fun doesn’t stop after Christmas.

Disney+ is wrapping up the holiday season with multiple Doctor Who specials by show-runner Russell T. Davies with Tennant as the 11th/14th regeneration of the man in the big blue box, but that’s not the end of the story. The magical streaming service also ushers in an era of New Who with a brand new season and an all-new Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the Tardis in the new season, as he is to play the 15th Doctor, whose debut episode will launch globally on Disney+. That’s all very exciting, but few seem to realize just what a move it is for the Walt Disney Company.

Doctor Who by Disney

Last fall, Disney reminded subscribers that the Doctor himself would bring new adventures across space and time for a new generation, not just with Christmas specials but with a whole new season as well.

A report from Disney+’s official press release reads as follows.

“Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period and the new season of “Doctor Who,” will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and the BBC in the UK and Ireland.”

Historically, the BBC has been the main source of our Doctor Who needs for years, but things are changing in a new era of streaming services. That said, not everyone can access the BBC or the Britbox streaming service. Fortunately, Disney has welcomed the Time Lord with open arms.

Doctor Who is one of the longest-running sci-fi series in television history, airing from 1963 to the present, and it has one of the largest fanbases in popular culture. Considering millions of subscribers have access to Disney+, his presence on the service will only draw more of an audience.

This also opens the door for a brand new generation of Whovians to join in on the adventures across time, space, and other dimensions. Speaking as someone who stumbled upon the series on the SyFy network as a child, it can be easily understood how a similar scenario could happen on a larger scale with this partnership.

Ncuti Gatwa’s new season of Doctor Who began this November and is slated to continue through Disney+, reaching a massive audience through the magic of Disney. What else can we say but… Allons-y!

