Forgotten Hulu Marvel Series Resurrected Online After Big Rebrand

As Marvel Studios comes out of a relatively dismal year, one forgotten television series will officially return in 2024… without its Marvel Television banner.

As announced in February 2023, the fan-favorite Hit-Monkey television series was renewed for a second season. Hit-Monkey Season 1 was released on Hulu in 2021, and fans were quick to enjoy the TV-MA animated adult show inspired by the Marvel Comics series of the same name.

With the sophomore season announced, it was also confirmed that Hit-Monkey would be moving forward without its Marvel Television banner, chiefly due to Marvel Television going defunct in 2019 and being folded into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios. As such, Hit-Monkey Season 2 will operate under 20th Television Animation when it debuts next year.

On December 14, 2023 (which just so happens to be National Monkey Day), the official Hit-Monkey Instagram account was resurrected with an update regarding Season 2, much to the delight of fans. A teaser image was shared with the 4,000+ followers, along with a release timeframe of “Spring 2024.”

Upon the post going live, fans flocked to the comments section with excitement and anticipation, with some even stating that Hit-Monkey is one of Marvel’s best and most underrated shows. It’s true that the adult animation went largely under the radar when it debuted in 2021, thanks to this also being the year where the Marvel Cinematic Universe — of which Hit-Monkey is not a part of — made huge waves on Disney+.

Unlike the MCU shows, Hit-Monkey airs on Hulu. However, with the news of the recent merger and Disney testing beta versions of a joint app, Hit-Monkey will soon be side-by-side with its MCU peers.

Hit-Monkey follows a Japanese macaque under tutelage from the ghost of an American assassin. After damaging the underworld of Tokyo, the pair make the move to New York City in the United States. Tenured voice actor Fred Tatasciore plays Hit-Monkey, with Jason Sudeikis playing the dead assassin, Bryce Fowler.

Related: Marvel Confirms Unprecedented Development for ‘Loki’ Spin-Off

Joining Tatasciore and Sudeikis are Olivia Munn as Akiko Yokohama, Ally Maki as Haruka, George Takei as Shinji Yokohama, and Nobi Nakanishi as Ito. Comedian and actor Leslie Jones is confirmed to be starring in a main role in the upcoming second season.

The Hit-Monkey Marvel series was created for Hulu by Will Speck and Josh Gordon.

Related: Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

For the live-action MCU, just the five-episode limited series Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, and Agatha All Along (formerly Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), featuring the return of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, are slated to debut in 2024. On the animation front, X-Men ’97, Eyes of Wakanda, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on Disney+.

Are you happy to see the Hit-Monkey Marvel series get this impressive update? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!