Disney to Reject Certain Ticketed Guests from Parks, According to Update

If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris before 2024, you better think again if you do not have your theme park reservation booked just yet.

While the Disney parks are busy year-round, we certainly see a large influx of guests during the holidays. At Walt Disney World, we have seen all of the attractions over the past few days get a boost in wait time numbers, and lines to get through security and into the parks are also quite large.

Below you can see Heather (DznyGrlSD) posted a photo of the wait times on the My Disney Experience app from yesterday, and wait times are staggering. Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and more are all over two hours long.

Denise at Mousesteps (@Mousesteps) also posted a photo of the line-up of cars that were built up down the road due to guests flooding EPCOT.

At Disneyland Paris, things are not different, in fact, they are worse.

Disneyland Paris is made up of Disneyland Paris Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and if you are looking to visit either of them this year, you will not be able to.

Following the reopening of Disney parks after the pandemic, we’ve witnessed numerous operational adjustments. Disneyland Paris, as we recently shared, has now introduced an additional requirement: the park mandates a valid park reservation for all undated tickets, Passholders, or valid Magic Pass for Disney Hotel Guests to gain entry, with no exceptions.

If you do not already have your park reservation in place, you will not be able to enter the parks through to January 1, as DLP Report shared an update and reminder that both parks are entirely sold out.

So, even if you have a ticket, but it is not dated, you will not be able to enter the theme park, along with Annual Passholders without a reservation. Considering the new park reservation rule is just a few days old, this may be a major deterrent for some tourists who were planning on traveling to the Disneyland Paris parks, but did not book a park pass reservation yet.

We have seen this post as an issue at Walt Disney World and Disneyland on multiple occasions, leaving some guests rejected at the gates, and unable to enter. Although the reservation system is slated to continue until January 8, 2024, commencing January 9, 2024, date-based ticket holders will no longer be required to make reservations. Reservations may still be necessary for other admission types at Disney World.

Disney stated, “Beginning Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass can visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations). Park Hopper access, previously limited to after 2 p.m., will now be available throughout the day, allowing visitors greater flexibility in choosing when to explore another park.”

Disneyland Paris will be undergoing a lot of change in 2024. Walt Disney Studios Park is busy adding in a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Kingdom of Arendelle to accompany their Avenger’s Campus. Soon, Studio 1, the park’s entrance will be closed entirely for a full year as refurbishments are done, which will also shut down all of the shopping and dining in the studio. Disney has actually suggested guests leave the park to get their food if they want to save money, as a lot of the quick service locations were removed.

In 2024, we will also see the reopening of The Disneyland Hotel, the park’s stunning flagship resort, and entrance to Disneyland Paris.

