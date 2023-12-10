Disney Could Ruin Everything, Needs to Pivot With MCU Treatment

Disney has a bold plan for handling their recent problem with the MCU, and it could actually make matters worse.

Right now, it’s hard to imagine an MCU in worse shape. Fans aren’t going to see the movies. The CGI has been lackluster, and Marvel releases several projects a year, expecting fans to watch everything. Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally hit a slump where only one MCU movie will be released next year. The strikes didn’t help Marvel, but fans know that the next few years after 2024 will be jam-packed full of MCU content, but Bob Iger has other plans.

He explains that the MCU and other big franchises will release fewer projects to ensure the franchise creates quality content. While it’s great to hear that quality is being prioritized, it’s not like Marvel can just stop making content. Kevin Feige has promised big things in the next few years, and if Marvel Studios continues to delay movies and projects every couple of months, it will just annoy fans. Sure, quality is one thing that should be expected for every project released, but there has to be a better way of handling this situation.

Disney is feeling the pressure after having a terrible year at the box office. For the first time in several years, the company has had several box office flops with high-budget movies that lost them money. Instead of making billions off of these movies, Disney is losing money due to the movie not breaking even. Disney+ is also still in a stage where it’s not making huge profits for Disney, but the problem isn’t really quality. It’s trust. The bigger problem that Disney created is that fans aren’t trusting them when it comes to new releases.

With lackluster quality and promises to do better, it’s clear that fans notice the inconsistency between projects across Disney. That’s not the only problem for the MCU. Marvel’s vision for how the Multiverse Saga will end has led to fans having high expectations. If Marvel can’t keep their promises and continues to delay big Avengers movies endlessly, it’s not building trust. If anything, Marvel should take 2024 as a year to breathe and refocus.

Then, they can hit the ground running after Deadpool 3 (2024) and continue to release projects that will rebuild trust in fans. Even if some projects don’t have spectacular effects or the best writing, fans will watch if they trust the franchise. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), it’s hard for fans to have a reason to stick around, and this is the time when Marvel brings fans back to the franchise.

