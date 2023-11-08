Scarlett Johansson Makes Shocking MCU Return After ‘Black Widow’ Controversy

Scarlett Johansson is returning to her MCU career after all with an exciting update from Kevin Feige himself.

After Black Widow (2021), fans were shocked to hear that Johansson would return to work with Marvel Studios again. After cutting the well-known actress millions of dollars, Marvel Studios soured relations with the actress until things got resolved with Kevin Feige’s intervention. This lawsuit dealt with Scarlett suing Disney after placing Black Widow on Disney+ the same day it landed in theaters, which hurt her payday.

Instead of releasing the movie at a time when the box office would be better, Marvel went out of their way to release it when fans didn’t want to go to the movies due to COVID. This led to a back-and-forth in court that eventually ended with Scarlett Johansson getting the money she deserved and sharing that she is looking forward to working with Disney in the future.

Initially, Scarlett’s next project with the House of Mouse would be the Tower of Terror movie, but the film still has no plot or director attached to the project. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios has plans with the actress after all, leading to one Avengers star returning for a project that fans might not expect. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige shared the news that Marvel is working with Johansson on a new Marvel project:

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

In the interview, Kevin Feige shares more about how Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man isn’t probably going to return after all, despite a new report saying otherwise:

ET: “Yeah, it was like one of the things that was talked about at this retreat were Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. possibly returning at some point.” Feige: “We did not discuss that at the retreat. Is the truth. We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he’s a part of the family. But in terms of returning, we’ll have to see.”

While details for the project are sparse, and it’s anyone’s real guess as to what Marvel is working on, fans know that Chris Evans is reportedly returning for an MCU project going over how Steve Rogers/Captain America returns the Infinity Stones. If Scarlett Johansson returned for that project, it could be a cool way to tell one final story in the Infinity Saga as Marvel gears up for the Multiverse Saga’s finale in the next few years. Scarlett Johansson could help with many projects, such as a spinoff centered around Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Whatever Scarlett Johansson works on will be fun to watch, but it’s still surprising that the actress is willing to do more projects with Marvel Studios after what Disney did. It’s clear that Disney may have seen their ignorance later on with Black Widow. Still, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has suffered from many pointless decisions that have surely cost the studios millions. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), the MCU hasn’t been the same, and having a project with Johansson will be cool, but the actress isn’t planning to star in the project, according to what reports have said so it’s sad to think that fans might never see Natasha Romanoff return for an MCU project again.

