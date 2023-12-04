Florida Problems Reach Disneyland With Recent Report

A new Disney Parks attraction has apparently become a nationwide problem, with guests pointing out flaws on both coasts.

It is true that while some iconic Disney rides can be found at almost every Park around the world, the little — or not-so-little — variations are what make each Disney Park a unique and magical experience. What would be the fun of traveling to a different Disney Park if they were all the same?

For example, Disneyland Paris is home to exclusive experiences and rides like Phantom Manor, an extended version of Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, and Crush’s Coaster, to mention a few. The Parisian Disney Resort is also developing its own immersive land inspired by Disney’s hit movie Frozen (2013).

However, it would appear that a shared attraction is becoming a nationwide problem, as guests visiting Disneyland Resort have reported an issue that may ruin the magic at the Anaheim Disney Resort following a similar incident at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney’s original theme park, and Walt Disney World Resort, an ambitious project finished under the supervision of Walt Disney’s brother, Roy O. Disney, share some of Disney’s most iconic attractions, including Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and “it’s a small world” — which recently became the stage of an embarrassing incident at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland and Disney World also share some entertainment offerings like Fantasmic! although the Disneyland version of the nighttime spectacular has faced a less-than-magical year following a disastrous accident. Still, some of these rides and experiences have slight variations between Disneyland and Disney World, like the duration of the rides, their facade, or their location in the park’s themed lands.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, located in Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has stirred debate following Disney’s apparent disfavor to Florida. While both themed lands are almost identical, fans have complained about a massive gap regarding character experiences at Orlando compared to Anaheim.

However, it would appear that immersive Star Wars-inspired lands now share a less-than-magical detail at both parks.

While experiencing Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Redditor u/Zaneeta recorded a video capturing a massive “ouchy” on the neck of the Lieutenant Bek animatronic, which guests can see clearly and up close during a scene in the immersive attraction.

The massive tear in the skin of the animatronic is not exactly discreet, and the detail may ruin the magic for some parkgoers, as the character miraculously heals after the crash landing at the end of the attraction.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Last week, Inside the Magic reported on a similar malfunction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with the Lieutenant Bek animatronic showing a massive tear starting under its mouth and going down its neck, providing an unsettling image for parkgoers.

It is shocking to see the same problem at Disneyland and Disney World, particularly at one of the most popular attractions at both theme parks and hopefully the issue can be addressed soon.

However, this doesn’t appear to be an easy fix for Disney Imagineers and maintenance cast members, as the massive tear in both animatronics would likely require the whole head to be replaced.

If you haven’t had the chance to ride Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney describes the attraction as follows:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

