WWE Superstar Sets New ‘Jeopardy!’ Record

In a special celebrity edition of Jeopardy! (1964-present), a WWE Superstar shocked audiences by setting a new record for the beloved game show.

Jeopardy! is easily the most popular game show in the United States. Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, the show has continued to appear on the air with multiple hosts, including Art Fleming, Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings, and Mayim Bialik. It has also had various formats, including Jeopardy! National College Championships, Jeopardy! Masters, and Rock & Roll Jeopardy!

One of the most popular formats is Celebrity Jeopardy! This version takes celebrities and has them compete against each other to raise money for charity. And on a recent episode, a WWE icon made history. However, it’s probably not in a way she’d want to be remembered.

WWE Superstar Makes ‘Jeopardy!’ History

Celebrity Jeopardy! is a star-studded affair by nature, but the November 15, 2023, episode had some beloved favorites. This included actor Macaulay Culkin, most well-known for Home Alone (1990), Saturday Night Live (1975-present) alum Rachel Dratch, and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Real name Rebecca Quinn, Becky Lynch is one of the greatest female professional wrestlers of all time. A WWE Grand Slam Champion, she has held the WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and WWE NXT Women’s championships. She has also won the Royal Rumble and the Tag Team Championships. She often goes by the names The Man, Big Time Becks, and the Irish Lass Kicker.

However, her victorious tendencies all but disappeared during her Jeopardy! appearance when she failed to answer 60 questions correctly in a row. This means she either didn’t buzz in or answer the question correctly. This officially sets the record for most questions missed by a contestant.

Fortunately, she made her way back in the end when she got the question to Final Jeopardy correct, earning a total of $1000. The game was otherwise close, with Macaulay Culkin earning $33,600 and Rachel Dratch taking home the victory with $33,601.

Becky Lynch is Taking It in Stride

While this would undoubtedly be disheartening for any Jeopardy! contestant Becky Lynch has taken the loss in stride. When Fightful Wrestling sent a Tweet about her record-breaking performance, The Man Retweeted it, saying, “I never stop making history.”

However, the most important part for Lynch was raising the money for charity. In a recent vlog for the WWE YouTube channel about her appearance, Lynch said, “Well, I didn’t win. Didn’t come close to winning. But I did get a Celebrity Jeopardy! flask… and $30,000 for Connor’s Cure! And that’s what matters.”

Every contestant on the show plays for a charity. Culkin played for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Dratch played for City Harvest, and Lynch played for Connor’s Cure, a charity that raises money for cancer research. While she may not have won, bringing in $30,000 for cancer research is certainly a noble cause.

