Universal Quietly Closes Oldest Roller Coaster, Will Permanently Dismantle Soon

Universal Studios has quietly made the decision to dismantle one of its roller coasters.

While Universal may be known as Disney’s biggest theme park competitors – and both draw inspiration from the world of cinema – the two offer very different experiences. Disney focuses more on family-friendly entertainment and attractions (with the odd thrill attraction, such as Tower of Terror and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), while Universal typically provides more thrills.

Over the years, Universal Studios theme parks have debuted some of the best-received roller coasters in the world. At Universal Orlando Resort, the likes of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (based on Harry Potter), VelociCoaster (based on Jurassic Park), and The Mummy (based on, shockingly, The Mummy) have established themselves as firm fan-favorites with lines stretching on for multiple hours.

Although Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure may host Universal’s best known attractions, the company also operates theme parks in Hollywood (the original), Beijing, Singapore, and Osaka. Each is home to its fair share of thrill attractions – but it’s the latter that tends to pull in the most crowds.

Since 2001, Universal Studios Japan has attracted millions of visitors per year. As of 2022, it’s the third most-visited theme park in the world, beaten only by Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

A huge part of its appeal lies in its unique offerings. Universal Studios Japan is the only place in the world where you’ll find roller coasters such as Hollywood Dream – The Ride, Space Fantasy – The Ride, and The Flying Dinosaur.

Until 2020, it also offered a thrill attraction for younger guests. Located at Snoopy Studios in the park’s Universal Wonderland section, Snoopy’s Great Race was the park’s first – and only – roller coaster at its opening.

When the world closed down to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Snoopy’s Great Race closed with it. However, unlike the rest of Universal Studios Japan, Snoopy’s Great Race did not reopen months later – and has remained close to this day.

While Universal has never openly confirmed the permanent closure of the roller coaster, it was removed from the official attraction listings on its website in 2021. Now, it seems like Universal is gearing up to remove it from the park itself.

According to USJ 1, Snoopy’s Great Race will be dismantled starting Monday, November 13.

#USJ I came to see the last “Snoopy’s Great Race”. Removal work will begin on November 13th. It takes up about half the space of the indoor facility “Snoopy Sound Stage Adventure.”

Once removed, a huge amount of vacant land will be left. What should I install after removal? ? I’m curious.

As USJ 1 explained, the removal of Snoopy’s Great Race will leave a vast amount of empty space at Snoopy Studios. This provides Universal with the perfect opportunity to add a new indoor attraction.

Whether that will continue to stick to the Peanuts theme held by the rest of the area remains to be seen. However, considering that the area still contains The Flying Snoopy (an aerial carousel ride) and Snoopy’s Sound Stage Adventure (an indoor playground) – and both continue to operate to this day – it seems likely that Snoopy will stick around for a while yet.

Snoopy’s Great Race isn’t the only attraction leaving Universal Studios Japan. As of 2024, the park will be without its only Marvel attraction, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man – The Ride, which will close on January 22 to make way for a new attraction.

Which closed Universal attraction do you miss most? Let us know in the comments!