Big Blockbuster Bombshell Dropped Regarding Johnny Depp’s Replacement

Major news has dropped this weekend regarding the future of a major franchise starring Johnny Depp’s replacement.

Actor Johnny Depp was once the crown jewel of Hollywood. With success beginning in the 1980s and ramping up throughout the 1990s, Johnny Depp took Hollywood by storm when he appeared as the pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003).

The immense success of Depp’s portrayal, as well as the film overall, spawned a franchise now worth $4.5 billion. With big-name talents like Depp, Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), and Kiera Knightley (Elizabeth Swann) leading the cast, the Pirates of the Caribbean series went on to include the sequels, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

While starring as Jack Sparrow, Depp was no stranger to other Hollywood hits. He continued his collaboration with beloved director Tim Burton in movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Dark Shadows (2012), while also appearing in other Disney-produced films like The Lone Ranger (2013) and Into the Woods (2014).

Depp’s most recent blockbuster was his appearance as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). His time in the major Hollywood spotlight has since come to a close after his high-profile court cases with ex-wife Amber Heard.

After marrying in 2015, actress Amber Heard (Aquaman) filed for divorce in 2016. A series of allegations were made before British publication The Sun labeled Depp a “wife-beater,” with Depp suing the newspaper in a major libel lawsuit. Depp lost the libel case in London’s High Court, and Justice Andrew Nicol denied his subsequent appeal request.

The domestic abuse allegations resurfaced in detail during last year’s defamation lawsuit after Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an opinion essay in The Washington Post back in late 2018. This time, the jury found Heard had defamed her former husband on all three of the counts, with Depp guilty of defaming Heard on one. Judge Penney Azcarate revealed the jury’s decision at the end of the high-profile court case last year.

Now, Depp has seemingly been exiled from Hollywood. His most recent appearance was as the monarch King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry (2023, and even though many loyal fans want him back as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6, at this time, no confirmation has been made regarding the actor’s return.

However, Depp will soon be back on a lot of minds come this festive period. In December, Warner Bros. will debut their new movie based on Willy Wonka, the eccentric chocolatier who first appeared in the pages of Roald Dahl’s books many years ago.

Actor Timothée Chalamet will be the next actor to become the famous Willy Wonka in the canon, replacing the likes of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder. The movie, directed by Paul King, focuses on Wonka’s early days before he became the owner of the famous chocolate factory. Chalamet will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Jim Carter in the film, which has a screenplay by King and Simon Farnaby.

And shortly after the release of Wonka (2023), Chalamet, Johnny Depp’s replacement, will next appear in the delayed sequel to Dune (2021), Dune: Part Two (2024). The Dune movies are just the latest in a long list of acclaimed films Chalamet has been a part of. From Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019) to starring alongside Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name (2017) and Steve Carrell in Beautiful Boy (2018), Chalamet’s star has been on the rise for years.

After facing a series of delays, thanks in part to the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, Chalamet’s upcoming Dune movie was pushed to a March 2024 release. This came after its original release date of October 2023 was moved to November 2023.

Up until recently, Denis Villeneuve’s sequel was projected to be released on March 15, 2024, but in big bombshell news, it has been bumped up two weeks to officially open in March. Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1, 2024.

Chalamet plays the lead Paul Atreides in the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel. He stars alongside Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, among many other high-profile names.

While a lot of the movies slated for 2023 have been delayed or postponed due to the effects of other releases and the Hollywood strikes, 2024 looks set to bring a more consistent slate of feature films, including this major new sequel in the Dune universe.

As for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has stated that the screenplay is being worked on and that he would love to work with Johnny Depp once again. At present, there are no confirmations on whether Jack Sparrow will return or if the series will follow someone new.

