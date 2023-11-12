Six Flags Guests Now “Required” to Pay for Personal Security Guards to Avoid Stabbings

When it comes to theme parks, those who enjoy thrills, theming, rides, and the overall theme park atmosphere have a lot of options to choose from, depending on where they are from, and how far they are willing to travel.

Of course, some of the most notable theme parks in the world spark from The Walt Disney Company, with the biggest being Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World boasts some of the most impeccably themed rides in history. While the primary focus may not be on thrills at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visitors can be transported to intricately detailed worlds beyond imagination.

Whether it’s the intricate audio that gives all of the characters a storyline in Pirates of the Caribbean or the elaborate narratives woven through attractions like Haunted Mansion, Tower of Terror, Big Thunder Mountain, Jungle Cruise, and others, Disney consistently exceeds expectations in crafting immersive themed experiences.

On top of that, they offer over 25 resorts for guests to not only stay at, but tour, enjoy, and eat at, if they choose.

Disney’s theme parks span worldwide, with Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shang Hai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Down the road sits Disney’s biggest competition, Universal Orlando Resort.

Currently, Universal operates two parks: Islands of Adventure and Universal Orlando Resort. In addition to these, there is a water park named Volcano Bay, and there are plans to unveil a new park in 2025 called Epic Universe. Universal places a significant emphasis on theming, evident from the immersive experience upon entering the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. However, beyond the intricate theming, the parks offer a wealth of thrilling entertainment and action, catering to a slightly older audience.

Universal also spans around the world, with Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Beijing Resort.

Then, there are more regional parks around the globe. Previously, Cedar Fair and Six Flags were the two bigger moguls when it came to these alternate theme parks. Recently, it was confirmed that Six Flags would aquire Cedar Fair, making Six Flags the leader in theme parks around the globe, after aquiring another 15.

The list of parks that Six Flags now owns includes:

California’s Great America – Santa Clara, Calif.

Canada’s Wonderland – Toronto, Ont.

Carowinds – Charlotte, N.C.

Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio

Dorney Park – Allentown, Pa.

Kings Dominion – Richmond, Va.

Kings Island – Cincinnati, Ohio

Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.

Knott’s Soak City – Shakopee, Minn.

Michigan’s Adventure – Muskegon, Mich.

Valleyfair – Buena Park, Calif.

Worlds of Fun – Kansas City, Mo.

Cedar fair ininitally owned 11 regional amusement parks, four water parks, two sports destinations, more than 2,300 overnight accommodations, and dozens of restaurants.

While this new aquisitoin was a big deal for Six Flags, the company has been reciving a ton of negative press lately as violnece has been on the rise.

A few weeks ago, we reported that a 14 year old boy was beaten heavily at Six Flags Over Georgia. We reported the following:

“On September 16, a 14-year-old boy was attacked as he left the thrill capital of the South after attending Fright Fest with his friends. While he was on his way to meet up with his mother, a group of strangers attacked him in a parking lot. “They said, ‘Did you jump my brother?’ I say ‘no,’” said the teenager. “As I’m walking off, they just started jumping on me and attacking me.” He continued, “I was just getting beat. My mouth started bleeding. I had knots on my head. They just beat on me for no reason.”

This summer, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, multiple guests were taken to the hospital following a rollercoaster malfunction.

This October, a stabbing was reported at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. As we shared, “Witnesses reported that tasers and a knife were used, resulting in one of the teens being stabbed and sent to the hospital.”

At Six Flags Great America, a ride operator was recently violently beaten.

This list of injuries at Six Flags theme parks, and violent breakouts continues, and now, the theme park is allowing guests to ensure their safety for as little as an extra $200 per visit.

Social media user Gay Dragon (@DisneyDragon) shared that Six Flags is now offering a VIP Tour, much like Disney World, with the option to upgrade to a “Security Guard” option for an added $200.

…excuse me??? what is going on at Six Flags

It seems that Six Flags is attempting to sell the add-on as guests being able to feel like a “celebrity”.

Their site reads, “The safety of our guests is our number one priority. If you feel a security escort is needed, or you just want the extra perk, you can add a security guard to your tour for an added fee.” In this descrption, the focus of having a security guard is much more focused on safety, and not the idea that having security will make you feel more famous.

One user replied to the X (Tweet) and noted that they were a manager at Six Flags, and noted that the uptick in violence is the cause of this add-on.

“Look I was a manager at a six flags theme park for a minute and I’m not gonna pretend I don’t understand how this happened. The park I was working at was small, and there were fights and stabbings semi regularly.”

So next time you want to ride the American Eagle wooden roller coaster, Superman: Ultimate Flight, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, and X-Flight, or perhaps you plan on attending Knott’s Scary Farm and you are frightful for the violence you may endure due to the reputation that Six Flags, the new owner has, you can look into purchasing extra security for you and your guests.

Theoretically, it seems that guests who want guaranteed safety are being forced to purchase this added security, as Six Flags admittedly does not have sufficient security in their parks to prevent the current streak of violent attacks being reported. If they did, an add-on such as this for more safety would not be needed.

What do you think about Six Flags and their newest add-on package?