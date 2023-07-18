Ride Operator Beaten at Six Flags Great America Chicago

In a surprisingly violent moment, a Six Flags Great America Chicago employee was beaten and injured by three teenage riders near Gurnee, Illinois. However, this happens more often than you think.

Six Flags Great America, not to be confused with California’s Great America, is a beloved Theme Park known for its exciting thrill rides like the American Eagle wooden roller coaster, Superman: Ultimate Flight, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, and X-Flight. If those roller coasters are too extreme for you, Hurricane Harbor Water Park is next door.

Like every Six Flags Park, Great America is supposed to be a fun destination for Guests to come and visit and employees to work out. Unfortunately, both were put in danger when a group of teenage riders violently attacked an employee over a mistake.

Three Teens Found Responsible for Violent Six Flags Great America Attack

On July 8, 2023, a 19-year-old ride operator working on a roller coaster accidentally bumped into one of the passengers. This angered the Guest and their friends, who charged the employee. They then proceeded to hit and throw various objects at him. Immediately afterward, they ran away and left the Park.

The police were called as the employee was treated at Six Flags Great America for minor injuries. The Gurnee Police found and arrested all three assailants: a 14-year-old girl from Chicago, a 17-year-old girl from Skokie, and an 18-year-old man from Chicago.

The younger attackers were taken into custody and referred to juvenile court for battery and mob action. The 18-year-old, Adrian Ortiz, was charged with a misdemeanor: battery causing bodily harm.

This is the third time in a month that Guests were arrested at Six Flags Great America Chicago. On June 17, a man was arrested for bringing a loaded firearm into the Amusement Park. On July 3, another Guest was arrested and banned from the Park for attacking an elderly Guest.

Is there a better way for Theme Parks to protect their employees? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!