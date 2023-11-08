Teens Beat Chicago Six Flags Operator, Take Over Rollercoaster in Video

In July, Inside the Magic reported that six teenagers were arrested after beating a Six Flags Great America employee in Gurnee, Illinois. The incident gained further attention on Wednesday after a witness posted a now-viral video showing the teenaged Six Flags employee left alone to fight back. Guests also claim the Chicago-area theme park refused to respond to inquiries following the attack.

On July 8, 2023, a 19-year-old was operating Superman: Ultimate Fight at Six Flags Great America when he accidentally bumped into a young passenger. The passenger’s friend group attacked the employee while the ride was operating, resulting in minor injuries. The teens later fled.

Gurnee Police arrested two teen girls, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old girl, and a man from Chicago named Adrian Ortiz, 18. The minors were referred to juvenile court for battery and mob action, while Ortiz was charged with battery causing bodily harm, a misdemeanor.

This week, after months of emailing Six Flags Great America with no response, a witness shared a video of the attack on TikTok. @passportpaul wrote that the theme park chain ignored his concerns about guest and employee safety.

“So went to Six Flags for my first time in Chicago and witnessed this,” the guest captioned the video. “Its been 4 months, but @sfgreat_america @Six Flags has yet to respond to my emails. So now ill post this for everyone to see how unsafe it is to work and be there. There was no security to help the poor teenage worker from these attackers. #sixflags #unsafe #wantmymoneyback.”

@passportpaul So went to six flags for my first time in chicago and witnessed this. Its been 4 months, but @sfgreat_america @Six Flags has yet to respond to my emails. So now ill post this for everyone to see how unsafe it is to work and be there. There was no security to help the poor teenage worker from these attackers. #sixflags #unsafe #wantmymoneyback ♬ original sound – passportpaul

In the video, dozens of guests scream in terror, unable to exit their Superman: Ultimate Fight safety restraints as the teens chase the Six Flags employee, throwing guests’ personal items from nearby storage cubes at him. Eventually, the 19-year-old finds some kind of stick and uses it to keep his attackers at bay.

Commenters were shocked that Six Flags didn’t have security on site quickly enough to de-escalate the incident.

“This makes me so upset for him,” @endometriosismama said. “Literally no one went over to help him or even cover him.”

The man who took the video explained that once the employee unlocked the rollercoaster’s restraints, some guests on board helped him.

“Someone eventually was able to help him once the ride was unlocked,” he wrote.

Six Flags Great America didn’t comment publicly on this video’s release.

Six Flags operates dozens of theme parks across the United States, including Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Darien Lake, Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Frontier City, Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags St. Louis, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags America, Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags New England, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The company recently merged with Cedar Point owners, Cedar Fair.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Six Flags guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Six Flags/Cedar Fair theme park operations.