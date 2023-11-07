Guests Pulled Out of Broken Disney Ride

Maintenance cast members had to rescue guests from Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom Park this week following an unknown mechanical emergency on the ride. One guest shared a video of their experience online.

Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Controversy

Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Disney theme park with a Pirates of the Caribbean ride! Walt Disney Imagineers created similar swashbuckling attractions for Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Though famous worldwide, the modern version of Pirates of the Caribbean remains controversial. Some fans were heartbroken when auctioned bride animatronics transformed into independent female pirates, while others praised the feminist update to the boat ride. Another group of Disney Parks fans believes the attraction hasn’t changed enough.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” one Disney Parks guest said in a now-deleted video. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Recent Evacuation & Rescue

TikToker @samantha_zazz shared this video after her party was one of dozens pulled out of a Pirates of the Caribbean ride vehicle. The guests reportedly sat on the ride for over an hour, awaiting rescue.

Thankfully, everyone appeared to evacuate safely with the assistance of maintenance and attraction cast members. Maintenance teams used ropes to pull the boats closer to the Pirates of the Caribbean “shore” and held out hands to assist guests up.

The guest said her experience was “kind of scary.”

“For some reason, they continued the ride and they kept all the lights on,” she shared. “They did give us a Lightning [Lane] pass for one ride in the park.”

For some Disney Parks fans, a ride evacuation is a bucket list item.

“YOUR [sic.] SO LUCKY AN IN-SHOW-EXIT ON PIRATES IS A DREAM,” @eliza_moncheri_ wrote.

Follow all Disney cast member instructions if stuck on a Disney attraction. Don’t alter safety restraints or stand up unless explicitly instructed to do so. Disney cast members will work efficiently to restart or evacuate the ride safely.

Upon the publication of this article, Pirates of the Caribbean was again operating normally.

Have you evacuated from a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.