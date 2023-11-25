Soccer Star Hijacks Disney World Ride

After repeated outrage over the Kardashians taking over Disneyland Resort attractions, attention turned to Walt Disney World Resort this week. Soccer star Lionel Messi and his family reportedly took over Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom Park during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Walt Disney Imagineers created versions of the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” for Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland. The fast-paced, rollercoaster-style attraction has a 40-inch height requirement and isn’t recommended for those with severe motion sickness. A scientific study once found the ride helps guests pass kidney stones!

“Race through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.”

“After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!”

Leo Messi at Walt Disney World Resort

Messi allegedly spent his Thanksgiving away from captaining and playing as a forward on Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF and the Argentina national team at Magic Kingdom Park. Wait times skyrocket at the Central Florida Disney parks this time of year as families vacation during school holidays – but that’s not a problem for superstars.

The footballer’s family reportedly hired a VIP Tour Guide to escort them through Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The pricey service costs thousands of dollars per day but guarantees Lightning Lane access to all attractions, free transportation, and, for the most recognizable guests, secure passage through backstage areas.

Reddit user u/Expat1989 reported spotting Messi and his family on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad twice, where they didn’t ride with other guests. The sighting occurred just days after the soccer star’s Argentinian team beat Brazil in a World Cup qualifying game.

“We were waiting in line for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and saw them mid ride,” the guest recalled. “Was fortunate to catch a video as they rode it a second time.”

“He had his friends and family with him,” they continued. “I think Suarez was there too. They took up 2 cars on the ride and the rest was empty. We were still upstairs so didn’t get to see him loading or leaving which makes me think he got the tunnel service.”

