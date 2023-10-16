Kardashians Take Over Disneyland Again, Cause Stampede That Injures Children

The Kardashians are regular but controversial guests at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. Like most wealthy celebrities, they often hire a VIP Tour Guide to escort them around Disneyland Resort safely and skip attraction lines. But unlike most A-Listers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars often shut down rides, refusing to allow normal guests on board with them.

This is most visible at outdoor attractions like Mad Tea Party, where members of the Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian, and their children, have forced thousands of guests to wait and watch them ride in the beating hot sun. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and other members of the famous family are also regular Disney Parks guests.

But one guest alleges that the Kardashians’ visits to Disneyland Resort aren’t just annoying – they’re dangerous.

Reddit user u/ERinBE3 was at Disneyland Resort with their two children when suddenly a human stampede began. The Kardashians, including Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, were walking through Disneyland Park, chased by a swarm of adult fans. The situation became dangerous quickly.

“I was in the parks with my two kids in a double stroller at the time,” the guest recalled. “I was walking out of Adventure Land and grown men (very short grown men, it was so odd) started running and shoving me and my stroller up against the side just before Tiki Room. At one point, I was squished there and had nowhere to go, and they started actually leaping over my kids in the stroller.”

The guest was concerned for her children’s safety.

“I thought these men were going to land on my kids,” they wrote. “One did clip the edge with his shoe. I was screaming STOP IT, but they just kept coming. I was so scared I started crying.”

Suddenly, a good samaritan appeared. But not just any good samaritan – the guest believes Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, saved their children from the stampede.

“Then a man saw and said, ‘Hey! Stop! Whoa!’ And threw his hands out and commanded that mob to stop,” they said. “I was so shaken I thanked him and bolted. Turns out the Kardashians were there and grown men lost their damn minds. It might have been Corey (sp?) who commanded them to stop, but I’m not sure. It was someone though, because they stopped.”

