A visit to Walt Disney World Resort can tread the blues, but can it cure a painful medical ailment? According to this Guest, the answer is yes!

TikToker Steph Fallon (@steph_fallon) recently shared her experience flying to Walt Disney World for the day on a serious mission: to pass a kidney stone:

Urban legends long hypothesized that the roughness of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a roller coaster in Frontierland, helped the body pass kidney stones. A 2016 study from the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association confirmed the phenomenon and found that nearly 64% of Guests seated in the rear of the coaster successfully passed kidney stones after riding.

And it worked for Fallon! After riding Big Thunder twice and flying back home, she passed her kidney stone the very next morning.

“I woke up and was literally shocked,” she wrote. “…10/10 would recommend after a week of constant pain.”

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

“Race through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.”

“After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!”

We’re not sure a doctor would officially prescribe a visit to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom… but we’re confident you’ll leave happier!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.