Influencers Dodge Security, Refuse To Follow Disney World Rules

A social media influencer recently shared tips for dodging security cast members while participating in prohibited activities at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The content creator warned that guests risk getting kicked out of Walt Disney World Resort if caught.

Walt Disney World Resort’s rules are extensive. They include prohibited items, filming rules, inappropriate and bannable behavior, attire guidelines, and more. As magical as the Central Florida Disney park is, Disney security isn’t afraid to remove those disrupting the family-friendly environment.

Weeks ago, Disney cast members and Orange County deputies apprehended multiple third-party tour guides working throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All were given immediate trespass notices and forbidden to step on Disney Resort property for at least a year.

In another instance, an Annual Passholder named Christopher Martin was banned from Walt Disney World Resort for selling counterfeit merchandise. In a lawsuit filing, The Walt Disney Company claimed Martin illegally used copyrighted Disney imagery and solicited sales inside the Disney parks.

Some guests have been asked to leave for the day after smuggling alcohol or marijuana into Disney Parks. Others escalated verbal conflict into physical fighting, forcing law enforcement to respond.

This week, TikToker Casey (@caseysha3) warned that guests could be kicked out of Walt Disney World Resort for something completely different: spinning or fighting with lightsabers.

“Pro tip – wait til the park is closed and empty before practicing spinning – alleviating the risk of being removed/kicked out,” Casey wrote.

The influencer also shared a video of himself spinning a lightsaber in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World Resort’s rules don’t ban lightsabers; guests are encouraged to bring the galactic blades to the theme parks.

“If you follow the Property Rules and heed the Prohibited Items list, you may bring both the lightsaber hilt and the blade into… Disney theme parks,” an official planDisney statement reads. “While true weapons are most certainly prohibited, this indicates the kind of Earthly item that could harm another human and your lightsaber is not of that world.”

Though the property rules don’t explicitly ban lightsaber tricks or duels, they prohibit any activity that could harm other guests or Disney cast members. Under prohibited activities, Walt Disney World Resort writes: “Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.”

If you bring a lightsaber to Walt Disney World Resort, handle it carefully in crowded areas. When in doubt, it’s best to collapse the blade and save the galaxy a little later!

