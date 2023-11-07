Guest Calls for “Thoughts and Prayers” While Trapped on Iconic Disneyland Ride

Another day, another ride break down at Disneyland.

It seems to be pretty par for the course of a Disney vacation these days to experience some kind of ride breakdown, downtime, or evac. Complaints on social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X/Twitter about these types of unmagical experiences have been pretty widespread recently, and we’ve covered several here at Inside the Magic.

Over at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, IncrediCoaster recently broke down, keeping guests on board for 30 minutes before evacuating the attraction. Big Thunder Mountain was evacuated for unknown reasons and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was reportedly evacuated for a minor fire. Guests were also seen attempting their own evac while Space Mountain experienced an unexpected breakdown.

At Walt Disney World, the Monorail recently evacuated guests after a sudden stoppage that was the result of a sudden flat tire. Last month, EPCOT experienced a string of attraction downtimes as it was reported the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Living with the Land, and Grand Fiesta Tour were all down simultaneously.

Complaints about the apparent decline in regular maintenance and upkeep of the Disney parks attractions have taken over online fan spaces, with many blaming the 2020 pandemic while others blame Disney’s shifted priorities. As the price of a Disney vacation continues to climb, the experience has dropped according to hundreds of guests and fans.

However, one recent Disneyland guest attempted to make the most of their unexpected breakdown. On the afternoon of October 23, 2023, while riding the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride, TikTok creator @hauntedspiritcosplay decided to record the events of their hour-long breakdown and post a video to the social media platform.

The video states “Disaster struck on the Pirates of the Caribbean voyage at Disneyland California. A malfunction caused the ride to breakdown. Leaving approximately hundred souls stranded. Survivors would face terrible hardship, from numb butt’s, a repeated yo ho ho song and sound effects.”

The video has the iconic Titanic song playing in the background, “My Heart Will Go On,” likening the experience to the sinking of the Titanic as the video shows dozens of boats stopped on the tracks. Cast members could also be seen in the water attempting to guide the boats and assist guests as they experienced the same section of the ride with the lights on.

The video continues, “Of the over one hundred souls journeying on the ill fated ride…it is estimated all of them survived…dedicated to all the brave souls trapped on the Pirates of the Caribbean. Always remember Disneyland California 23/10/23.”

Oftentimes, when guests are stuck in a particular section of a ride, it can be likened to “torture,” as guests listen to the same refrains of “it’s a small world,” “yo ho yo ho a pirate’s life for me,” or “imagination! imagination! is at the heart of all creation.” While each Disney ride is iconic in its own way, even a beloved or favorite attraction can get old quickly if you’re stuck for too long.

Thankfully, it seems as though @hauntedspiritcosplay was able to make the most of his Disneyland experience while stuck on the Pirates of the Caribbean with his hilarious video. The comments matched his energy, with many offering “thoughts and prayers to all affected” while others recalled their own experiences getting stuck on various attractions. Unfortunately, it seems to be a common occurrence, so be sure to plan ahead for things like unexpected breakdowns or an attraction being unavailable while you’re in the parks.

Have you ever experienced an unexpected ride breakdown or evac? Let us know what happened in the comments below!

Please note that the story described in this article is based on a personal guest experience and is not an average Disney experience. Each Disney guest experience is unique and no two are alike. Any opinions expressed in this article are based on guest feedback and are not representative of Inside the Magic.