“We’re Getting Close,” Disney Drops Bomb on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

The Walt Disney Company is currently working through several projects, including the anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which made its debut in 2003 with the film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has become one of Disney’s most successful and beloved film series. The franchise, created by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, centers around the adventures of the witty and charming pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by the iconic actor Johnny Depp. Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow earned him widespread acclaim, and the character quickly became a pop culture sensation, known for his flamboyant personality, humorous one-liners, and unorthodox approach to piracy.

The franchise has seen multiple sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Each installment expanded on the lore of the Pirates universe, introducing new characters and supernatural elements, all while maintaining the swashbuckling adventure and humor that fans had come to love. The franchise has consistently been a box office success, grossing billions of dollars worldwide and solidifying its place in cinematic history.

However, the future of the franchise has been the subject of much speculation and discussion. Disney announced plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the years following the release of the fifth installment. Notably, this new installment is expected to deviate from the formula that had been so successful by sidelining Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp’s portrayal of the character had been a major draw for fans, and many had hoped for his return in the sixth film. Unfortunately, Disney has not confirmed Depp’s involvement in the project, and it appears that the studio is exploring new directions for the series.

The decision to move forward with a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp has generated mixed reactions from fans. While some are excited about the prospect of a fresh take on the franchise, the vast majority of fans have expressed concern about whether the series can maintain its popularity without its beloved and charismatic lead character. There have been multiple petitions started– and even social media trends– from fans sharing that if there is no Captain Jack Sparrow, they will not be watching Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

As the project continues to develop, fans eagerly await more news about the upcoming film and who will take on the mantle of the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. In a recent interview, Disney Executive Sean Bailey was asked about the prospect of Johnny Depp returning, and he shared that the company was “noncommittal” on the actor’s status right now. Shortly after these comments, an insider with Depp shared that the actor would be willing to return to Disney “for the right project,” but nothing else was said.

Now, resurfaced quotes from Bruckheimer have emerged when he shared that the company was “getting close” and that he wanted Depp to return.

“We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out,” Bruckheimer said. “We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay when, and we’re getting close…I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

With Bruckheimer remaining strong in his conviction that Johnny Depp should be involved in the film– as well as the outpouring of support that the actor has garnered, particularly in the last couple of years– it seems even more likely that Disney will either cancel the film altogether, or the company will move toward getting Depp to return. There almost seems to be no other option.

While the company may move forward with a script that doesn’t involve Depp, it seems that they’ve heard their audience– and producers, for that matter– loud and clear. That’s why it has now become so quiet.

